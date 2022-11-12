Watch GMC Hummer EV Truck Show Off Crab Walk and 4-Wheel Steering – InsideEVs

The first GMC Hummer EV trucks will be driving into customer garages sometime this Fall. GMC has been quick at work winter testing and creating videos showing off the Hummer EV’s abilities. This latest one shows two neat features: Crab Walk and its four-wheel steering system. Then the electric truck does donuts and drifts because why not.

This is an off-road truck that also happens to be an EV, so it’s packed with lots of off-road features. CrabWalk (the ability to drive diagonally) and four-wheel steering (tighter turning radius) are just two of them. Another cool off-road feature is Extract Mode, which lifts the truck about 6 inches using the air suspension. This will help the truck get over big obstacles.

The Hummer EV also has up to 18 underbody cameras that display everything under the truck, sports 35-inch off-road tires, has full underbody armor with rock sliders, and adaptive air suspension. There’s no questioning, this electric truck will be a good off-roader.

Some might be thinking that this EV is all brute and no brains. That’s not completely the case. The electric truck has an 800-volt electrical architecture for fast charging and will offer Super Cruise, GM’s semiautonomous drive system. GMC claims the truck has a driving range of 350+ miles.

A vehicle this size and weight shouldn’t be able to hit 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, but the Hummer EV does. It requires the Watts to Freedom mode, which is similar to Tesla’s Ludicrous mode. Engaging the mode lowers the truck 2 inches and takes full advantage of its massive 1,000 horsepower.

GMC Hummer EV

The Edition 1 model comes out this Fall but reservations are full. The next model, the 3X, will hit production in the Fall of 2022 with a starting price of $99,995.

Sources: GMC, Todd Wilson

Car Buying Service

Get upfront price offers on local inventory.

Search for:

Trending

About this article

source