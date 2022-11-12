How To Share a YouTube Video to an Instagram Story – Alphr

Dave Johnson Read more August 4, 2022

Repurposing your YouTube content on other social media platforms such as Instagram helps you grow your brand and generate traffic. However, there is no direct way to share a video from YouTube to Instagram.

This article is for you if you’re wondering how to share your YouTube video on Instagram. It’s a step-by-step guide that covers how to share a YouTube video to Instagram Story and Swipe Up.

Though sharing YouTube videos is not direct, you can do it with a few steps and clicks. However, the process may seem long and confusing if it’s your first time. But we’ll break it down for you.

There are two ways to share YouTube videos on Instagram Story:

Sharing a YouTube Video via a link on Instagram is a little more straightforward than adding it to post. Here’s how the process looks:

Open your YouTube video and copy the video link as follows:

Here is how you find the “Add” sign:

When you tap “Story” in the step above, the Instagram camera opens and shows different options.

When you tap the icon sticker, multiple stickers appear if you’re using an updated Instagram app. Proceed as follows to share your video:

Sharing a YouTube video as a post first requires you to have the video you want to share downloaded on your computer.

Once you have downloaded the video, you can crop it to Instagram standards using the Inshot app.

Proceed as follows to post the video on your Instagram Story:

Instagram users with more than 10,000 followers can use a Swipe Up feature. It allows you to share clickable links on your Instagram stories where your followers can access a link to a video by swiping up. Followers need not go to the bio to view the products or content you share.

If you don’t have 10,000 followers and you would want to use Swipe Up, you can download Instagram TV as a shortcut. It allows you to share longer videos of up to 15 minutes, and your followers can swipe up to access whatever you’re promoting.

Using Swipe Up helps create traffic and gives your audience a chance to interact with your brand. To share a YouTube video on Swipe Up, proceed as follows:

Not everybody follows up on Instagram stories. To ensure you get the intended results out of Swipe Up, ensure that you:

Sharing your content across social platforms allows you to reach a large audience and brings you growth. As we wait for Instagram or YouTube to create a way to share videos directly, the above options are the go-to. They’ll make the process seamless.

Do you wish there was a direct way to share YouTube videos on Instagram stories? Let us know in the comment section below.

