Google adds search, video and notification options for Qatar 2022 World Cup – SportsPro Media

Getty Images

Technology giant Google has launched a series of new features and discoverability options for its services and operating systems that will make it easier for users to access information and watch video content during the upcoming Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The company’s flagship search engine will let users set notifications for their favourite teams, offer in-depth stats such as win probabilities, and provide links to highlights and recaps from official broadcast partners around the world, including the BBC, BeIN Sports and ZDF.

Community-based features include player ratings and in-browser multiplayer games, while the voice-activated Google Assistant is now trained to provide facts about the tournament.

Businesses will also be able to indicate whether they are showing matches live, making it easier for fans to find a place to watch the game.

Because user preferences are cross-platform, notifications can be delivered to Android smartphones and live scores pinned to the device’s home screen. Notifications and match information can also be viewed on smartwatches running Wear OS.

The company’s Google TV platform will let smart TV users jump directly into live matches and highlights from the home screen, as well as shoulder programming from the Fifa+ direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform.

In the US, YouTube TV subscribers will also be able to access English and Spanish-language coverage from Fox and Telemundo, and the platform will also host additional short-form and long-form content focusing on the tournament.

All of these capabilities mean soccer fans are more likely to spend more time within the Google ecosystem and provide broadcast partners with greater reach, maximising the value of their rights.

Enjoying SportsPro content? Create your account and get enhanced access to all the latest stories.

Have an account? Log in

Already registered?

Don’t have an account?

source