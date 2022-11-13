Everything Coming To Hulu In November 2022 – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced everything coming to Hulu in November, which includes a brand new original series, “Welcome to Chippendales”, along with a new FX series, “Fleishman is in Trouble”, plus lots of new original documentaries.

A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. The series stars series regulars Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.

There will be a two-Episode Series Premiere on November 22nd 2022.



“Fleishman Is in Trouble” is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old “Toby Fleishman” (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, “Rachel” (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old “Hannah” (Meara Mahoney Gross) and 9-year-old “Solly” (Maxim Swinton) and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends “Libby” (Lizzy Caplan) and “Seth” (Adam Brody), a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming — and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer — he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to “Rachel” until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place.

This new FX series premieres on Hulu on November 17th 2022.



