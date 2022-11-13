The IRS launched its ‘Get My Payment’ portal for tracking your stimulus check status – Fortune

The IRS launched its ‘Get My Payment’ portal for tracking your stimulus...

Subscribe to Outbreak, a daily roundup of stories on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business, delivered free to your inbox.

Wondering if the check is in the mail?

The IRS has launched a new tool to enable those expecting stimulus checks to track the status of their payment. It will also offer “eligible people a chance to provide their bank account information so they can receive their payment more quickly rather than waiting for a paper check.” The IRS website states that this option will be unavailable if a paper check has already been scheduled.

However, while the portal was functioning early Wednesday, by mid-morning users who tried to log in were greeted with a message that read, “Due to high demand, you may have to wait longer than usual to access this site.” Other users reported that after being asked to wait, they were able to input their information, but then received a message reading “Payment Status Not Available” and were directed to a FAQ page.

This comes after the IRS last week launched a tool for those who do not pay income taxes—an estimated 44% of Americans—to file for their stimulus payments via a new web portal.

According to the IRS, tens of millions of stimulus checks have already gone out. The agency’s website states that “Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 and chose direct deposit of their refund will automatically receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each qualifying child. Individuals who receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability benefits, SSDI or who receive Railroad Retirement benefits but did not file a return for 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive a payment in the near future.”

The stimulus payments, as part of the CARES Act, are an attempt to soften the blow dealt by the economic shutdown by providing direct cash assistance to Americans. In addition, a $350 billion program administered by the SBA aims to help small-business owners, as well as freelancers and independent contractors who have been hurt by the shutdown. The SBA Paycheck Protection Program extends loans to eligible small businesses, but they can be forgiven and essentially turned into grants as long as businesses meet certain criteria. Another program is aimed at avoiding foreclosures by aiding homeowners with mortgage forbearance.

Updates on these and other programs can be found at www.irs.gov/coronavirus.

Wednesday, April 15: This story has been updated to reflect users who experienced issues accessing their information via the Get My Payment portal Wednesday morning.

—How to spend your stimulus check money, according to economists

—Trouble tracking your stimulus check? You aren’t alone

—How people are planning to spend their stimulus checks

—Excited to get your hands on that stimulus check? So are scammers

—Do I have to pay back the stimulus check money?

—Trump’s name will be on stimulus checks—after he denied wanting his name on stimulus checks

—Filing for unemployment benefits? What to know before you start your claim

—Debt collectors could seize your stimulus check before you have a chance to use it, lawmakers warn

Subscribe to Fortune’s Bull Sheet for no-nonsense finance news and analysis daily.

© 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | CA Notice at Collection and Privacy Notice | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Ad Choices

FORTUNE is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, registered in the U.S. and other countries. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions.

source