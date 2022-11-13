10 Elon Musk Tweets That Created Waves In Crypto World – Outlook India

Here are 10 interesting tweets of the new Twitter boss, Elon Musk, about cryptocurrencies

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 6:28 pm

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has finally acquired Twitter for $44 billion, according to US media and a Twitter investor. Musk appeared to be referring to the agreement when he tweeted, “The bird is liberated”.

Musk’s Tweet has created waves in the crypto world before, too.

Here’s a compilation of the top-10 crypto-related Tweets from Elon Musk.

1] Bitcoin Halt Tweet

On May 13, 2022, Musk tweeted a statement about Tesla’s plan to no longer accept Bitcoin payments. As an outcome, Bitcoin fell from $54,819 to $45,700, its lowest since March 1, 2021.

Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP

2] DOGE Tweet

In January 2021, Musk tweeted about DOGE, a meme coin. After the Tweet, the price of Dogecoin galloped over 300 per cent in four hours, before dropping to nearly half of its new high in the following couple of hours.

pic.twitter.com/a6kmk0PEgM

3] Bitcoin Is Safe

On December 20, 2022, Musk tweeted “Bitcoin is my safe word” and “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money”. However, this did not have an impact on BTC prices at that time.

Bitcoin is my safe word

4] One Word DOGE

On the same day, Musk tweeted ‘One Word: Doge.’ Following this, some reports claimed that “The average trading volume of DOGE/USDT in the 30 minutes before the incident was roughly $1,942 per minute, with an average of nine trades per minute. The average trading volume per minute in the 30 minutes following the Tweet was around $299,330, with 775 trades per minute.”

One word: Doge

5] Survey For Bitcoin

Just days before denouncing Bitcoin, Elon Musk surveyed his Twitter followers to find out whether Tesla would take DOGE as payment. This meme-inspired cryptocurrency first appeared in 2013 as a joke on social media. He improved the decision-making process by conducting a poll.

Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?

6] Dogecoin Can Pay For Tesla

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday, May 27, 2022 that Dogecoin could now be used to pay for official Tesla items, and that SpaceX would soon follow suit. He wrote in his Tweet, “Tesla merch can be bought with DOGE, soon Spacex merch too.” The Tweet caused Dogecoin’s price to surge for a few hours.

Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too

7] Support for Dogecoin

On June 19, 2022, Musk tweeted, “I will keep supporting Dogecoin.” Notably, the Tesla CEO has been sued for $258 billion for allegedly running a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that has recently acquired popularity among investors.

I will keep supporting Dogecoin

8] McDonald’s started accepting Dogecoin

In January 2022, Musk said in a Tweet that he would eat a Happy Meal on TV if fast food giant McDonald’s started accepting Dogecoin. Happy Meal is one of the prominent items on the McDonald’s menu. This led to a spike of 9 per cent in the price of Dogecoin over the previous day.

I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin

9] Musk’s Claims On Cryptocurrency.

Musk stated on Twitter that, except for the 0.25 BTC that was given to him by a friend years ago, he “literally” does not hold any cryptocurrencies.

“I literally own zero cryptocurrency, apart from 0.25 BTC that a friend sent me many years ago,” he tweeted.

Not sure. I let @jack know, but it’s still going. I literally own zero cryptocurrency, apart from .25 BTC that a friend sent me many years ago.

10] April Fool’s Day

The CEO of SpaceX tweeted on April 1, 2022 that his organisation would “place a literal Dogecoin on the literal Moon.”

A Dogecoin has not yet been delivered to the lunar surface. Therefore, it is safe to believe that the Tweet was just an innocent April Fool’s joke.

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon

