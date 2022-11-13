The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Right Now – Gear Patrol

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Amazon is having a sale on the newest Apple Watch Series 8. It is $50 off.

As of September 2022, Apple has released its new line-up of smartwatches. There’s the Apple Watch Series 8, which looks very similar to last year’s Series but adds a few key health and wellness features. There’s the Apple Watch SE (Gen 2), which is very similar to the Series 8 but lacks an always-on display and few key sensors; it’s currently the most affordable Apple Watch that Apple sells. And then there’s Apple Watch Ultra, which is Apple’s most rugged, capable and expensive smartwatch ever.

Here’s a quick rundown of the three Apple Watch models that Apple currently sells:

Apple doesn’t sell its older Apple Watch models anymore, which now includes the Series 1 through the 2021-released Series 7. However, you can occasionally find good deals on these from Amazon or elsewhere, and they are worth considering because Apple still supports them via software updates. The only Apple Watch models that don’t get the latest watchOS updates are the Series 1, Series 2 and the Series 3 (which has just recently been discontinued) — so don’t buy them!

Below, you’ll find the latest deals on all the relevant Apple Watch models that have been released in the last few years. We regularly update this post to keep you up to date with the latest deals.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) on Amazon — $399 $349 (Save $50)





No current deals available. Apple and Amazon are selling the new SE for $249+.



No current deals available. Apple and Amazon are selling the Ultra for $799+.







As of May 2022, Apple has started to sell refurbished models of the Series 7 on its online store. Starting at $339.









No current deals available.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) on Amazon — $279 $219 (Save $60)

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) on Amazon — $309 $192 (Save $117)

source