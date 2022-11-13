Justin Bieber Buys a Bored Ape NFT for $1.3 Million (500 ETH) – CryptoPotato

Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to join the Bored Ape Yacht Club. He paid 500 ETH ($1.3M) for the Bored Ape NFT #3001.

Featured image courtesy of Loop Caribbean News

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato’s editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over four years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi’s passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn’t looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping. Contact George: LinkedIn



