PAK vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score Streaming: Watch action-packed T20 World Cup FREE online – HT Tech

The T20 World Cup Final is here! England had a near faultless performance against India in their last match, easily chasing the target without any loss of wickets. Meanwhile, Pakistan have come back from the brink of exit and booked their place in the T20 World Cup Final after a thrilling win over New Zealand. Now, Pakistan faces England in an action-packed T20 World Cup Final where both teams would be looking to bring the trophy home.

The match will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. The match between Pakistan and England will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

PAK vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score Streaming will be broadcast on November 13 at 1:30 pm IST or 6:30 PM local time. PAK vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score Streaming is available FREE online on Disney+ Hotstar through Airtel prepaid plans.

Cricket fans can catch all the action of the PAK vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score Streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports as well as on DTH channels. The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and even in the web version and you will need a subscription to have the best experience.

PAK vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample options to choose from.

The easiest and most cost-effective way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 499 per year plan of the Disney+ Hotstar. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD quality. There is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. Apart from a bump in quality, they will also remove ads.

Cricket fans who have Airtel connections are in luck as you can watch Disney+ Hotstar for FREE with Airtel Prepaid plans. Check out the offer details below.

Airtel users can avail the Disney+ Hotstar app subscription at no extra cost with a prepaid recharge. The prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar begin at Rs. 181, where you can get unlimited voice calling and 1GB per day data along with 3 months of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plans go all the way up to Rs. 3359 which offers 365 days of unlimited voice calling with 2.5GB data per day. You also get a year’s free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

