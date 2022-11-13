BREAKING: Galaxy Z Flip 4 stable Android 13 update released in the US to beta testers – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

A few minutes ago, we reported that Samsung has released the stable Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US. However, the update is currently limited to those users who enrolled their devices in the One UI 5.0 beta program. Now, the South Korean firm has released the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US.

The stable Android 13 update for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rolling out with firmware version BVK3. Once again, the update is currently limited to those carrier-unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 units that were running the One UI 5.0 beta software. The update also brings the November 2022 security patch that fixes close to four dozen security vulnerabilities.

If you are a Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US running the One UI 5.0 beta software, you can download and install the stable Android 13 update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. Once the new firmware is available in our firmware database, you can manually flash it on your Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung has reportedly ended the One UI 5.0 beta program in the US, which means that smartphones that received the One UI 5.0 beta update in the country will soon start getting the stable Android 13 update.



Reviews

