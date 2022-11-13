Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus price hikes begin soon – KYW

If you subscribe to Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+, be prepared to pay more in the very near future.

Disney announced on Wednesday that it plans to launch an ad-supported version of Disney+ in December, and will be bumping up the subscriptions prices for ad-free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The new ad-supported version of Disney+ will cost subscribers $7.99 a month beginning on Dec. 8, but those who currently pay for the ad-free "premium" version will see a $3 raise in the monthly fee to $10.99 or $109.99 annually.

Hulu subscribers will also see a price increase beginning on Oct. 10, as the ad-supported plan will go up from $6.99 a month to $7.99 a month, or from $69.99 annually to $79.99 annually. The ad-free "premium" version of Hulu will be bumped up by $2 a month from $12.99 to $14.99.

ESPN+ subscribers were a little more prepared for the announcement of price hikes, as it was announced in July that ESPN+ will increase their prices beginning on Aug. 23 from $6.99 a month and $69.99 a year to $9.99 a month and $99.99 a year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience," Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

"Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports, and live events collectively."

In addition to the prices of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ increasing, Disney is also bumping up the cost of their bundle packages. Its basic plan that includes Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads will cost $9.99 a month. If you are interested adding ESPN+ with ads to your bundle, then it will cost $12.99 a month.

Existing subscribers that pay for the "legacy" bundle, including ad-free Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ with ads will pay a dollar more, going from $13.99 a month to $14.99 a month. The "premium" bundle with ad-free Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ with ads will stay at $19.99 a month.

Disney also announced prices for their Hulu + Live TV Plans, as the "basic" package with ads that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will cost $69.99 a month. There are also two other Hulu + Live TV Plans that include variations of the ad-free and ad-supported streaming services at additional costs.

