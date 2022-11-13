Best Labor Day weekend deals: M2 MacBook Air $100 off, annual Best Buy Apple sale, more – 9to5Mac

Best Labor Day weekend deals: M2 MacBook Air $100 off, annual Best...

We’re heading into Labor Day weekend and rounding up all of the best Apple deals to celebrate. First things first, we have a new all-time low on the sought-after Midnight M2 MacBook Air at $100 off alongside a wide-ranging Best Buy sale on Macs and much more. Not to mention, another chance to score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Leading all of the Labor Day savings, Amazon is now offering one of the very first price cuts on Apple’s all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Right now the entry-level 8GB/256GB Midnight model has dropped to $1,099. That’s down from the usual $1,199 it typically fetches and marks the only time we’ve seen Amazon offer up any savings on the more sought after colorway. At $100 off, today’s offer is a new all-time low overall, as well.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Labor Day weekend has all but arrived, and Best Buy is now joining in on all of the other holiday savings events we’ve seen go live earlier in the week. As the retailer always does this time of year, Best Buy is now making down a notable selection of Apple releases, smart home accessories, 4K TVs, and so much more. There are effectively pages of price cuts to scour through, though a top pick has the holiday savings rolling out to Apple’s now previous-generation M1 MacBook Pro. Right now, the entry-level 256GB configuration is sitting at its second-best price to date at $950. This has only been beaten once in a members-only sale, and is now down from the original $1,299 price tag. Those $349 in savings also apply to the higher-end 512GB capacity, which is now sitting at its second-best price of $1,150.

Even with the new M2 devices having dropped earlier this summer, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Joining the other Labor Day savings, Best Buy is now offering the latest Apple Pencil 2 for $99 shipped. Also available at Amazon for the same price. Normally selling for $129, this is still one of the first chances to save this year while also matching the best price of 2022. These $30 in savings match our previous mention from earlier in the summer, as well.

Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 in both styles. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching the third-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. This is also the best price since back in March. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $249 in both the black and white styles, which delivers the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

Belkin is winding down summer today by launching a new flash sale across a selection of its popular charging accessories and more. Our top pick is the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charging Pad with kickstand at $35. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. The model with a bundled power supply is also on sale and now sits at $48 to mark the best price of the year from its usual $80 going rate.

Launching earlier this year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features to justify the higher-than-Apple price. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s alongside a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability.

