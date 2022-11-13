Netflix advert-supported and account-sharing new facts – cash grab – CyberShack



There is much misinformation about new rules for Netflix advert-supported and account-sharing. It spells the end of password sharing and uses in multiple households, which will upset those who travel or have a holiday home.

Here is what we know about Netflix advert-supported and account-sharing. We include information not found elsewhere, so read closely.

While these appear to be far less than the 20/2, 50/10, 100/20Mbps NBN speeds, remember that this is shared with all devices on the home Wi-Fi network. You will get better, stutter-free viewing if you can connect the TV to the Router using an Ethernet cable. Note that Netflix defaults to ‘Auto’, which monitors the speeds delivering up to your subscription level.

Mobile devices can use from 250MB to 3GB per hour (FHD SDR). Mobile data is expensive. You can use Wi-Fi instead.

Advertisements are personalised based on your interactions with Netflix (such as your preferred content genre) and the information you provide to Netflix (age, gender address, TV metadata etc.).

You are paying for the fastest download and titles with HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision/Atmos (DV/A). These depend on the title’s availability in that format and your device’s capability. For example, if you don’t have a DV/A TV and DA soundbar, Netflix will only stream what your TV supports – generally dropping back to FHD SDR.

Netflix cannot show ad-supported shows if its in contravention of its contract rights. We understand that around 10% of the catalogue will not be available to advert-supported users.

All subscriptions are for a single IP address (home) at a time. You will need multiple subscriptions if you

We understand that Netflix has backed away from implementing an extra user account at a different IP address.

If you are in this situation or share your password with others outside your household, keep doing so until Netflix cuts the extra IP address or users off. There are unconfirmed reports that it still works if you don’t respond to warnings.

