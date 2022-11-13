Apple Watch Series 8 Pro: Rugged Metal Case, Body Temperature, Larger Battery – Bloomberg

One of the longest-running news programs on the air, “Face the Nation” offers insight and analysis on the top issues of the day.
I Love Wine transports you to the best winemaking regions of the world
Aussie Strides Into Funding Leg of Emerging-Market Carry Trades
Big Tech Loses Sway as S&P 500 Becomes More Exxon, Less Amazon
UK’s Hunt Seeks Budget Plan to Make Recession Short, Shallow
Recession-Hit UK Finally Confronts Its Fiscal Abyss: Eco Week
Bad Call in 2008 Transformed Evans Into One of Fed’s Top Doves
Tech Money Fueled FTX’s Rise. The Crash Exposes Deep Flaws in VC
Low-Income Apartments That Set a High Standard for Energy Efficiency
Pelosi Urges Debt-Ceiling Vote in Lame-Duck Session to Avoid Risk
Pelosi Says She’ll Always Have Influence on House Democrats
Jeff Bezos Is Giving Dolly Parton $100 Million in Latest Award
Wealthy Russians Seen Fueling Demand for Caribbean Island’s Passport
‘Black Panther’ Sequel Scores 2nd Biggest Debut of 2022
Amid the War Ruins in Ukraine, Banksy Seeds Art
Brands Are Discovering Their Animal Spirits
SBF and Crypto’s Collapse Are Part of the Pandemic Hangover
SBF Might Have Spoiled Dinner for Everyone
A Sports Bar Builds a Loyal Clientele Showing Only Women’s Events
The Golden Era of AI Chess Makes Things Tricky for Players
Americans Have $5 Trillion in Cash, Thanks to Federal Stimulus
Clean Beauty Is Booming, and Black Consumers Fear Being Left Behind
Student Debt Relief Applications Halted After Court Ruling
Africa Wants Climate Reparations Now and Debt Help, Creecy Says
Europe Poised for a Warmer-than-Normal Winter, Copernicus Says
Low-Income Apartments That Set a High Standard for Energy Efficiency
Tokyo’s Iconic Capsule Tower Cubes Get a New Lease on Life
This City-Building Video Game Takes on Climate Change
FTX Faces Criminal Misconduct Probe by Bahamas Authorities
Solana Leads Crypto Slump With FTX’s Serum Project In Distress
Crypto.com Recovers $400 Million After Misplaced Ether Transfer
The Apple Watch is set to get its “Pro” moment this fall with a new extreme sports edition. Also: Apple debuts Lockdown Mode to counter targeted attacks on iPhones, and Meta nears the launch of its Quest Pro headset.
Last week in Power On: The iPhone and Apple Watch take a back seat to the Mac.
Apple Watch Series 8 Pro: Rugged Metal Case, Body Temperature, Larger Battery – Bloomberg
One of the longest-running news programs on the air, “Face the Nation” offers insight and analysis on the top issues of the day.