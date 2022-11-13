2022, December 10: Gemini Moon, Overnight Planets – When the Curves Line Up

When the Curves Line Up

Watching the Sun, Moon and Planets

December 10, 2022: The moon is with the Gemini Twins during the night. Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn continue their overnight display, making the plane of the solar system.

PODCAST FOR THIS ARTICLE

by Jeffrey L. Hunt

Chicago, Illinois: Sunrise, 7:07 a.m. CST; Sunset, 4:20 p.m. CST. Check local sources for sunrise and sunset times for your location.

Today’s sunset time is the earliest of the year. This continues through the 14th.

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot’s transit times, when it is in the center of the planet in the southern hemisphere: 2:01 UT, 11:57 UT, 21:53 UT. Convert the time to your time zone. In the US, subtract five hours for EST, six hours for CST, and so on. Use a telescope to see the spot. Times are from Sky & Telescope magazine

This is the 50th anniversary of the last Apollo lunar mission – Apollo 17. December 10, 1972, was the mission’s fourth calendar day. On this day, the command module/lunar module combination entered the moon’s orbit. Maneuvers were made to adjust the spacecraft’s orbit for the lunar landing.

Summaries of Current Sky Events

SUMMARY OF PLANETS IN 2022 MORNING SKY

MARS OPPOSITION 2022 SUMMARY

SUMMARY FOR VENUS AS AN EVENING STAR, 2022-2023

Here is today’s planet forecast:

Morning Sky

This morning, an hour before sunrise, the gibbous moon, 85% illuminated, is about one-third of the way up in the western sky. It is nearly 10° below Castor, one of the Gemini Twins. Pollux is 4.5° to the left of its twin.

Bright Mars, a few days after its solar opposition, is low in the west-northwest. It is less than 10° above the horizon. Better views occur during the early evening hours when it is higher in the eastern sky.

Evening Sky

Venus and Mercury are becoming easier to see, although they are in bright evening twilight. Seeing them is challenging but improving. More southerly sky watchers can see the planets higher, a little later, and in a slightly darker sky.

At twenty minutes after sundown, brilliant Venus is nearly 4° up in the southwest. It is visible through a binocular. Mercury is in the same binocular field of view, 5.2° to the upper left of the Evening Star. Hold the binocular so that Venus is in the lower right portion of the field of view. Mercury is to the upper left.

Find a clear horizon looking to the southwest. Looking from a hilltop or elevated structure is helpful. Venus is to the north along the horizon or to the right of the southwest point. A compass helps find the precise directions in this bright twilight to assist with finding the planets.

At this early time, the five bright planets are in the sky, but difficult to locate in this bright early twilight, especially Saturn, the dimmest of the bunch. In about two weeks all five planets are visible simultaneously in a darker sky.

By an hour after sundown, Venus and Mercury are below the horizon. At that time bright Jupiter is about halfway up in the sky above the south-southeast horizon. It is moving eastward in front of a dim Pisces starfield.

Look early this evening, before the moon rises about two hours after sundown, to see Jupiter and Neptune in the same binocular field of view. They fit tightly in the field.

Neptune is a dim, bluish star to the west (right) of Jupiter. Put Jupiter near the left side of the view to see Neptune on the right side. See your last views of Jupiter and Neptune together until 2035 before Jupiter moves out of the binocular’s field of view.

This evening, two of Jupiter’s large moons – Ganymede and Callisto – are visible through the binocular. They appear as dimmer stars near the planet – Ganymede, to the west of Jupiter, and Callisto, east of the planet. Perhaps Europa is visible between Callisto and the planet.

Saturn is farther westward, moving eastward in front of stars in eastern Capricornus. Through the binocular, the Ringed Wonder is 2.0° to the upper right of Nashira and 2.6° to the upper left of Iota Capricorni (ι Cap on the chart).

Notice the star Fomalhaut, meaning “the mouth of the southern fish,” and Deneb Kaitos, “the tail of the sea monster,” below this planet pair.

At this hour, Mars is about 15° above the east-northeast horizon. It continues its retrograde in front of Taurus. The line of sight from Earth to the planet continues to move westward as Earth moves away from the slower-moving Red Planet.

Mars is 8.4° to the upper right of Elnath, the constellation’s northern horn, and 9.3° to the upper left of Aldebaran, the pattern’s brightest star. With the moon still below the horizon, look for the Pleiades star cluster, above Mars and the main stars of Taurus.

About two hours after sundown, the moon peeks above the east-northeast horizon. The three bright planets are along an arc of the ecliptic, the plane of the solar system. Bright Jupiter is halfway up in the south, while Mars is about one-third of the way up in the east, and Saturn is over 20° up in the southwest.

Three hours after sundown, the gibbous moon, 82% illuminated, is nearly 10° up in the east, 3.2° to the right of Pollux.

By tomorrow morning, Mars is low in the west-northwest. The moon is still near the Gemini Twins.

RECENT PODCASTS

December 11, 2022: The Andromeda galaxy and a globular star cluster are visible above Jupiter and Saturn during the evening. Mars joins the other two planets for a nightly display.

December 9, 2022: Venus and Mercury are beginning to appear in the southwest. The current view is in bright twilight. After dark, the moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn hang across the sky.

December 8, 2022: Venus and Mercury are visible during bright evening twilight. The three bright outer planets – Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn – and the moon are on display during the early evening.

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.



Subscribe

{{#message}}{{{message}}}{{/message}}{{^message}}Your submission failed. The server responded with {{status_text}} (code {{status_code}}). Please contact the developer of this form processor to improve this message. Learn More {{/message}}

{{#message}}{{{message}}}{{/message}}{{^message}}It appears your submission was successful. Even though the server responded OK, it is possible the submission was not processed. Please contact the developer of this form processor to improve this message. Learn More {{/message}}

Submitting…

Help preserve the Peters Planetarium.

Support the Abrams Planetarium Sky Calendar

Download new summary: Venus as an Evening Star, 2022-2023

Look for Mars before sunrise, between the horns of Taurus.

Author’s Notes: “That bright star” in the eastern sky after sundown is Jupiter. The moon approaches the Gemini Twins. During the night Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars are strung across the sky. Mars is in the east-northeast, Jupiter in the south, and Saturn in the southwest.

Copyright Statement: This web site is written and edited by Dr. Jeffrey L. Hunt. The photos and diagrams are made by the author unless otherwise credited. Raw data is from the U.S. Naval Observatory, Starry Night computer program

Content is derived from multiple astronomical sources, including the U.S. Naval Observatory, NASA, ESA, and various books, including Astronomical Tables of the Sun, Moon and Planets by Jean Meeus. Starry Night and Stellarium computer programs are used as well. Updates and corrections are made as required. Some articles are updated at the time of actual astronomical events with new photographs. The author strives for accurate information.

source