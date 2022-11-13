Sam Barlow’s Immortality to be released as part of Netflix subscription – Polygon

Filed under:

Her Story creator Sam Barlow’s Immortality is on Steam, Xbox Series X, and mobile

Her Story creator Sam Barlow’s next game with developer Half Mermaid is out Tuesday on Windows PC, via Steam and GOG, and Xbox Series X, where it also launched on Xbox Game Pass. It’s one of the best games of the year — and eventually, it will also be available for free to Netflix subscribers.

In an announcement on its official Twitter account, Half Mermaid told fans that Immortality will be available to Netflix subscribers “very soon.” The studio continued: “We are taking some extra time on our mobile release to ensure it’s the best possible experience for Netflix members around the world.”

Immortality is made up of three movies featuring a fictional film actress named Marissa Marcel — three movies that, in the fiction of the game, were never released to the public. Players must scrub through the available footage, comprised of the films themselves and behind-the-scenes clips, to find out what happened to Marcel.

Netflix has 221 million subscribers and, chances are, you’re one of them. One of the subscription’s big problems with its gaming service is that people don’t know they can access games on there. It’s not hard, but it’s also not exactly intuitive. If you didn’t know about it, you’re not alone. Earlier in August, an Apptopia report suggested only 1% of Netflix subscribers were playing games using their subscriptions — and that’s a shame, given how many good games are on there.

Immortality, like other games available through Netflix, will be playable on iOS and Android devices. If you can’t figure out how to download and play it upon its release, we can help. For Game Pass subscribers, Immortality is available via cloud, Windows PC, and on Xbox Series X at no extra cost.

Update: An earlier version of this article said Immortality would be available to Netflix subscribers on the same day as its launch on PC and Xbox storefronts. The developer has since announced that the Netflix launch is delayed.

