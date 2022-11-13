How to scan a QR code with your iPhone or Android phone (no apps needed) – Komando

Third-party programs take up space on your phone, and many are redundant thanks to your phone’s built-in capabilities. Tap or click here for common apps you can delete right now.
Quick Response codes, better known as QR codes, are those pixelated squares you see in restaurants, advertisements, stores, food packaging, business cards, airline tickets — you name it. Some developers would lead you to believe you need to download their app to scan them. Spoiler: Your phone can do that with built-in features.
QR codes were initially created to track automotive parts, but now they’re used for much more.
How many calories are in those fries? Where can you buy the outfit you see in an ad? How many miles can this car travel on a gallon of gas? A quick QR code scan can resolve all these questions and more. Think of this tech as a smart barcode.
QR codes existed long before smartphones, and your device can scan them right out of the box. Here’s how to use this helpful feature without third-party software.
Use your phone’s native capabilities to avoid malware
Third-party scanning apps are popular, making them prime delivery systems for malware. Hackers hide dangerous code in these helpful apps, which can steal your money, hijack your personal information, or even take over your device.
Your iPhone’s built-in Camera app can scan QR codes, and it’s as easy as taking a photo. Here’s how:
How to scan a QR code with your Android phone
Your Android phone’s camera likely can scan QR codes without the use of a third-party app. Here’s how:
Samsung’s camera app comes with native support for QR code scanning. Here’s how:
Google Lens started as a feature in Pixel phones but soon became standard in many Android phones. The tool is part of your camera app and can do many things, from identifying a dog breed to translating text. Here’s how to use it:
Samsung’s virtual assistant can help you learn more about anything with a QR code. Here’s how:
