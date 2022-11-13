Walt Disney Imagineering's Bob Weis announces retirement – News 13 Orlando

Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More

Bob Weis has announced that he is retiring from Walt Disney Imagineering.

The news comes nearly a year after Weis announced he would be stepping down as president of Walt Disney Imagineering to take on a mentorship role within the department.

“I’m very proud of the years I spent as an Imagineer, as president of WDI, and the past year that I have served as Global Imagineering Ambassador,” Weis said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Shortly after graduating college, Weis joined Walt Disney Imagineering, then known as WED Enterprises in 1980. Within eight months he was sent to Japan to help create Tokyo Disneyland.

During his decades-long career with Disney, Weis worked on a variety of theme park projects, including the creation of Disney’s Hollywood Studios (formerly Disney’s MGM-Studios), and the reimagining of Disney California Adventure. He also helped lead the development of Shanghai Disney Resort.

In 2016, Weis was named president of Walt Disney Imagineering, a position he held for six years. Barbara Bouza was announced as his replacement in November of last year.

Weis’ retirement follows the departures of other notable Disney Imagineers within the last couple of years. In late 2020, Joe Rohde announced he was retiring. And in January 2021, Kevin Rafferty announced his retirement after 42 years with the company.

Although Weis is leaving Walt Disney Imagineering, he plans to stay busy with other projects.

“For me this is a very exciting new chapter,” Weis wrote on Instagram. “I’ll continue writing my book for Disney Publishing on the Marty Sklar Archives, and I am developing a screenplay for Walt Disney Studios. But I am also excited to take my experience and use it for worthy projects that have the potential to improve the world.”

Weis is also scheduled to appear on a Legend Panel at IAAPA Expo next month.

