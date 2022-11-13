UHV to host International Education Week events | Reader Stories | victoriaadvocate.com – Victoria Advocate

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Updated: November 13, 2022 @ 3:20 pm

Yvonne Garcia

Lorraine Yap

Yvonne Garcia

Lorraine Yap

University of Houston-Victoria faculty, staff, students and community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the university’s international student population and their home countries during International Education Week, a weeklong celebration of cultures from around the world.

International Education Week will take be Monday-Nov. 18 with several free events at UHV, UHV Katy and online. The events are hosted by UHV International Programs and the International Student Organization.

International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Education and is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide, according to the International Education Week website. The week helps promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences.

“We are so excited for all of our students, both international and domestic, to join in on the celebrations and events to learn and have fun together in this year’s events,” said Yvonne Garcia, international student coordinator for UHV International Programs. “International Education Week and our International Programs department add to our institution’s strong global initiatives.”

While the events are student-focused, members of the community are welcome to join in on the festivities, said Lorraine Yap, president of the International Student Organization. The student group has worked to organize the event since the beginning of the fall semester.

“The main goal of International Education Week is to educate people about other countries and get a glimpse of the countries where our international student population is from,” Yap said. “We invite people to attend the events and talk to us about our countries and get to know the international student population here at UHV as well.”

On Monday, activities include a Passport Drive & Study Abroad Discovery event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UHV University Commons Lobby, where students will receive a booklet of different countries, events for the week and learn more about the study abroad programs at UHV. Another Study Abroad Discovery event will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday virtually through Microsoft Teams.

Another program offered online Monday will be Brave Space Series: Path of an International Student. This event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. through Microsoft Teams and will feature a panel of international students who will discuss their experiences.

The last event for Monday will be the African Student Association Africa Theme Night, which will feature dances and performances. The event will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Jaguar Hall Commons.

On Tuesday. a Come Get Your Henna Paw event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UHV University Commons Lobby. Also Tuesday, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., there will be an event called My Name Around The World, also at UHV University Commons. Several international students will have booths to educate attendees on how to write and say their name in multiple languages.

On Wednesday, a Fulbright Wednesday event will be from 10 to 11 a.m. through Microsoft Teams. Students will have the opportunity to learn more about the Fulbright Program, a cultural exchange program that is offered in more than 100 countries worldwide. That same day, there will be Passport Drive and Study Abroad Discovery event from 3 to 4 p.m. at the UHV Katy Lobby.

A cultural event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the UHV Katy Lobby.

On Nov. 17, an Art & Dances from Around the World event will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the UHV University Commons Multi-Purpose Room. Students in the International Student Organization and African Student Association will perform during the event. Booths will feature informational poster boards about other countries, games and traditional outfits from other countries.

Another virtual Study Abroad Discovery event from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

On Nov. 18, the event called Hello from Around the World will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the UHV University Commons Lobby. Then from 1 to 3 p.m., the International Student Organization Global Games will be held at the UHV University Commons Multi-Purpose Room.

Additionally, international students will wear traditional wardrobes from their countries to promote conversations about those countries. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to ask and talk to students wearing their traditional clothing. International students are also encouraged to post pictures of themselves wearing their traditional attire on social media using the hashtags #UHVIntlEdWeek2022, #UHVIntlPrograms, #UHV, #UHVGLOBALStudent and #UHVIntlJaguars.

For more information about International Education Week at UHV, contact international@uhv.edu.

