Wain App enhanced to optimise fan experience – Gulf Times

To optimise the experience of residents and visitors on Qatar’s roads especially during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre (Qmic) has released a new version of Wain for both iOS and Android devices.

These significant changes and enhancements will solidify Wain’s position as the leading home-grown mobile application for delivering location-based services in Qatar.

Furthermore, to support delivery of dynamic and up-to-date content, and to deliver location-based alerts to thousands of Wain users in Qatar, Qmic has recently developed and launched a new tool (called CAMS). With the availability of CAMS, map content and road closures in Wain can be modified in real time which will significantly increase the value and relevance of Wain for users in Qatar.

Wain has undergone extensive improvements and changes to fully strengthen its position as one of the top mobile platforms in Qatar. The most eye-catching change is Wain’s new home page, which has been achieved through substantial redesigning and remodelling. Consequently, this new change has increased the aesthetic appeal of Wain, with its refreshed and revamped look.

To enhance users’ driving experience, improvements to Wain’s navigation system have been implemented to optimise user driving journey to each respective stadium parking. Once a user parks the car using Wain navigation, the app will automatically save their car parking location. Moreover, Wain has introduced features to provide walking guidance between car parking and stadium gate during the World Cup. In particular, while walking from the parking to stadium, Wain will guide users to their gate using live view on iOS and using map view on Android devices. These capabilities would assist all users in navigating to each stadium easily and reduce the effort of locating their parked vehicles amongst thousands of cars.

Dr Adnan Abu-Dayya, Qmic’s executive director (CEO), said: “This is our best, most comprehensive, and intelligent Wain with a sharp focus on serving the needs of residents and visitors during the World Cup. Our ownership and full control of extensive real time data, technology engines, map data, design, and services put us in a unique position to customise and optimise Wain to meet the needs of users in Qatar and to address requirements of local partners. Furthermore, with the availability of our new CAMS system, delivering rich map content and location-based alerts together with ability to quickly manage road closures are becoming differentiators for Wain.”

In addition, the new Wain release has a new content personalisation section, which allows the user to choose amongst nine content categories, indicate preferred mode of transportation, choose games scheduled to attend, and identify preferred teams during the World Football Championship. This enables Wain to then display personalised content accordingly, and to deliver relevant notifications based on users’ preferences. This would significantly help users find attractions, events, fan zones, and much more that match their interests with ease and to smartly navigate to them.

Another feature introduced to enhance users’ experience is the new “Stadiums” micro-app dedicated to displaying all World Cup stadia directly in a dedicated Wain map. When the user clicks on any stadium icon, relevant info will be displayed like parking locations and availability, closest metro station, seating info, and more. Based on the classification of their ticket, Wain users will be automatically guided to best parking using routing that considers parking availability, user current location, and road closures.

Finally, Qmic continuously updates map information so that users can see up-to-date changes to the road infrastructure such as closures and diversions to ensure they reach their destination using the best route possible. Using CAMS, Wain users will be able to access a larger bank of points of interest, attractions, landmarks, events, and much more.

