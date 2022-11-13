Cardinals vs. Rams Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 10 Online – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Want to watch the Arizona Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams? Here’s everything you need to stream Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. PT game on Fox.

The NFC West is wild in 2022, with the surprising Seahawks continuing to win. The Cardinals and Rams, meanwhile, need to start piling up victories during the back half of the season if they want to salvage their respective 2022 campaigns. The two play in LA Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT (4:25 p.m. ET) on Fox.

The game will be shown on Fox in the Phoenix and Los Angeles areas (according to 506 Sports) on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you’re blocked because of an internet location glitch or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that doesn’t require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

For Week 10 of the NFL season, the Rams host the Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Rams.

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch the game and that’s where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, plus it’s a great idea for when you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you’re able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you’ve got a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It’s normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free — the equivalent of $6.67 per month — if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This week’s Cardinals-Rams game is on Fox, so in addition to a VPN set to an area carrying the game (see tips below) you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local Fox affiliate that’s broadcasting the game. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. Note that Sling is currently running a promotion where the first month of service is half-price ($20) for new subscribers.

One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling’s agreement. If you’re outside of one of these areas, you’re probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels, including football-specific channels like Fox, ESPN, NFL Network and/or RedZone. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

For every game we use a combination of ExpressVPN and either Paramount Plus (for CBS games) or Sling TV Blue (for Fox games). Using the maps on 506 Sports, we determine which servers are nearby and connect to one, then launch the streaming service and tune to the local CBS or Fox affiliate. If the channel comes through, it’s successful and we report the results above. We also screenshot the relevant program guide listing (see above) on either the local CBS affiliate’s website or Sling TV.

