Daily deals Nov. 12: $80 off 2022 iPad Air, $100 off M1 Mac mini, $80 off Bose TV Speaker, more – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Best deals for November 12

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Saturday’s best deals include a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for $11.11, 11% off AppleInsider merch, $200 off an M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, and much more.

AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware and other products, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other items. The best offers are compiled into our regular list for our readers to use and save money.

In some cases, out-of-stock items can still be ordered at the discounted price for later delivery, so be sure to check in such cases. As Amazon discounts usually last only a short period of time, it’s best to take advantage of the offer earlier rather than later.

Top deals for November 12

Other top deals, still going strong

Best deals November 11

AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware and other products, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other items. The best offers are compiled into our regular list for our readers to use and save money.

In some cases, out-of-stock items can still be ordered at the discounted price for later delivery, so be sure to check in such cases. As Amazon discounts usually last only a short period of time, it’s best to take advantage of the offer earlier rather than later.

With two weeks to go until Black Friday, MacBook Pro discounts are heating up as Apple resellers compete for your business.

Sunday's best deals include $150 off the M2 MacBook Air, 68% off Klipsch Reference R-625FA 5.0 Home Theater Pack, 71% off Garmin Forerunner 735XT, and much more.

Save $200 on Apple's upgraded MacBook Air that's equipped with the M2 chip with a 10-core GPU, plus a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard model).

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

The redesigned entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever. Here's how they compare.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple's MacBook Air. Here's how the two compare.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

Early Black Friday MacBook Pro price war rages on, 14-inch models from $1,599

Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable review: A better fast charger

Apple continues hiring for its mixed-reality headset project

Daily deals Nov. 13: $159 AirPods, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, $730 off LG 48-inch OLED Smart TV, more

Crime blotter: Apple Store thefts in Illinois, California and Norwich

Review: Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe delivers the juice

How to create routes and add stops in Apple Maps

How to add relationships to contacts in iOS 16

With two weeks to go until Black Friday, MacBook Pro discounts are heating up as Apple resellers compete for your business.

Sunday's best deals include $150 off the M2 MacBook Air, 68% off Klipsch Reference R-625FA 5.0 Home Theater Pack, 71% off Garmin Forerunner 735XT, and much more.

Save $200 on Apple's upgraded MacBook Air that's equipped with the M2 chip with a 10-core GPU, plus a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard model).

Belkin introduced the world's first — and only — Apple-certified MagSafe car charger, but while it certainly delivers on speed, its connection method and price may give users pause.

The second developer beta of iOS 16.2 has been released. We go hands on with all the new changes this time around.

After a year since the last update, and over a decade with essentially the same design, the entry-level iPad now has an iPad Pro-like design. Here's how it compares to the older model.

Continuity Camera allows you to use your iPhone's camera to insert photos or documents in your Mac and use it as a FaceTime camera as well. Here is how to use Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel.

If you're craving a more natural writing and drawing experience on iPad, nothing will get you closer than Paperlike 2.1.

The LGear two-in-one charging stand can charge compatible iPhones quickly, but AirPods too slowly.

Mid-size Portable power stations are abundant, but EcoFlow Delta 2 stands out with an industry-leading fast charge, high capacity, and 15 power ports.

The new for 2022 Apple TV 4K seems purpose-built for casual gamers and Apple Arcade enthusiasts. But, for everybody else, there's not much reason to upgrade beyond a USB-C Siri Remote or HDR10+.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source