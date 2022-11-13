What's Next for Neutral Rated Shiba Inu (SHIB)? – InvestorsObserver

Shiba Inu (SHIB) gets a neutral rating from InvestorsObserver Sunday. The crypto is down 4.85% to $0.000009228224493 while the broader crypto market is down 1.9%.



Neutral

Over the last five days, Shiba Inu has earned a Neutral rating on the InvestorsObserver Sentiment Score. The Sentiment Score measures the performance of Shiba Inu over the past five days by volume and price movement.

The Sentiment Score provides a quick, short-term look at the crypto’s recent performance. This can be useful for both short-term investors looking to ride a rally and longer-term investors trying to buy the dip.

Price Levels

Shiba Inu is currently trading near its five-day low of $0.00000838572941574967. The crypto is 23.61% off its five-day high and is 10.05% higher than its five-day low of $0.00000838572941574967.

Shiba Inu price is currently below support. With support set around $0.00000938623765583788 and resistance at $0.00000995928753005745, Shiba Inu is potentially in volatile territory as selling pushes the crypto’s price below recent support.

Shiba Inu has traded on low volume recently. This means that today’s volume is below its average volume over the past seven days.

What is a token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Due to a lack of data, this crypto may be less suitable for some investors.

