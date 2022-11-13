Chromebook Distribution to Preschool, Elementary School Students Begins November 9 – Newport News Public Schools

Michelle Price
Director of Public Information and Community Involvement
All elementary school students will be assigned a Chromebook for use at school and at home. Distribution of the Chromebooks will begin on Wednesday, November 9, and continue through Friday, November 11.
Students in grades 3, 4 and 5 will be able to take their Chromebooks home each day and are encouraged to use it at home to review and complete assignments and access library books and other online educational materials. Students are expected to bring their Chromebook to school each day.
Students in preschool, kindergarten, and grades 1 and 2 will be assigned a Chromebook (or iPad for preschool and kindergarten students) that will remain at school for use in the classroom. Preschool through 2nd grade students may take their devices home for scheduled virtual instructional days and when inclement weather is forecast to ensure continuity of learning at home.
Your child’s school will provide specific details about Chromebook distribution and use. For a list of frequently asked questions, visit www.nnschools.org/connectedathome/faq.html
Parents/guardians who do not want a Chromebook or iPad issued to their child for home use must submit a written note to the school principal.
Need Internet Access at Home?
A-Z Site Index
Contact Us
School Directory
Zonefinder
Closings & Delays
Registration
Bus Stops
Meal Menus
Jobs at NNPS
Purchasing
Stay Connected
Closings & Cancellations
News & Announcements
copyright=new Date();
update=copyright.getFullYear();
document.write(“Copyright © “+ update + ” Newport News Public Schools. All Rights Reserved.”);
12465 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23606 – Phone: (757) 591-4500