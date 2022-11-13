Fate Watch Order Guide: Series, OVAs, Movies & More – Cultured Vultures

From Fortnite to Hearthstone and everything in-between, we have you covered with our gaming tips and guides.

The Fate franchise is one monster of a series in the anime world. From the original Fate/Stay Night visual novels that Type-Moon released in 2004 to several anime adaptations, spin-off series, and games, the Fate series seems almost impossible to consume for those wanting to start. But this shouldn’t discourage you from starting the Fate series. All you need is a Fate watch order guide to help you start your adventure into this wonderful franchise.

Despite the Fate series releasing several anime titles over the years, you actually don’t need to watch all of them to understand what the anime is all about. A lot of their releases can be treated as stand-alone shows, and you can watch them after the main Fate/Stay Night series. Let’s break it all down.



Here’s a simple Fate/Stay Night watch order guide for newbies to the series:

– Fate/Stay Night

– Fate/Zero

– Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works (Series)

– Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – Presage Flower –

– Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – Lost Butterfly –

– Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – Spring Song –

Fate/Stay Night follows the journey of Shirou Emiya in the Fifth Holy Grail War. The original Fate/Stay series, Unlimited Blade Works, and Heaven’s Feel are the three possible outcomes of the Grail War, depending on which girl Shirou decides to pursue. Fate/Zero, on the other hand, shows the events of the previous Grail War and acts as a prequel to all three Fate/Stay Night series. However, if you are to follow the anime according to its chronological order, it might cause more confusion.



That decision is entirely up to you. If you feel like the Fate series is already too much to take in after the three main routes, you can stop at the Heaven’s Feel movies. However, if you’re itching for more Fate content, the franchise provides its non-gaming fanbase with several spin-offs, other loosely related series, OVAs, and movies, particularly Fate/Grand Order.



If you’re only interested in Fate/Grand Order, you can watch the series in its chronological order. Unfortunately, not every chapter of the game was given an anime adaptation. So, it’s recommended that you have played the game before watching the anime, or you can also watch walkthroughs of the game online. Watching the Fate/Grand Order without prior knowledge of the anime can be confusing as many details are left out.



Here’s the recommended watch order for Fate/Grand Order:

-Fate/Grand Order: First Order

-Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 1

-Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 2

-Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia

-Fate/Grand Order: Shuukyou Tokuiten – Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon

Start with First Order and conclude with Shuukyou Tokuiten – Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon if you want to watch all of Fate/Grand Order



Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works, Heaven’s Feel, and Fate/Zero are all available on the streaming giants Netflix and Hulu. Not only that, but both platforms also have other Fate-related shows other than the core series.

Netflix also streams Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya and Fate/Apocrypha. Meanwhile, The original 2006 Fate/Stay Night anime is only available in other regions on the platforms. So, if you plan on watching the first Fate/Stay Night, you can try using a VPN if you want to watch it on those platforms.

