Poco X5 5G spotted in FCC and BIS listings – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Victor 13 November 2022

Word of an upcoming Poco X5 5G phone has been spreading through the rumor mill lately. The phone was initially spotted over a month ago in a few listings that mentioned two model numbers in particular – 22101320I for the Indian version and 22101320G for the global one. Rumor has it that Xiaomi is also planning to launch a 22101320C phone in China under the Redmi brand.

We still don’t know much about the Poco X5 5G, but recent listings on the FCC and BIS websites do reveal a few bits of information, namely that the phone will have a 4,900 mAh battery, which will most likely be marketed as a 5,000 mAh typical capacity one.



Poco X5 5G at FCC and BIS

We also know that the phone will have dual-band Wi-Fi and 5G with support for n5, n7, n38, n41, n77 and n78 5G bands. And finally, we now know that the Poco X5 5G will ship with MIUI 14, which could suggest Android 13 under the hood.

Other rumors surrounding the Poco X5 5G have mentioned a 120Hz IPS LCD and a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. That’s pretty much all we know about the mysterious handset to date.

