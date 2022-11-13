Home Latest News (EyesonSci)China launches cargo craft Tianzhou-5 for space station supplies – Xinhua

(EyesonSci)China launches cargo craft Tianzhou-5 for space station supplies – Xinhua

By
Julia Martin
-

Source: Xinhua
Editor: huaxia
2022-11-12 14:04:15
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 d88e4f59 6069 4e23 b9dc 56e2e95a6afd
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
WENCHANG, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) — China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5 on Saturday to deliver supplies for the space station, the construction of which is expected to be completed this year.
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-5, blasted off at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) (0203 GMT) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
After around 10 minutes, Tianzhou-5 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. Its solar panels soon unfolded and began working. The CMSA declared the launch a complete success.
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 971c709f 67d3 42dd 81ef 1bb25aec3fe1
 The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 61702898 d96e 48f3 93c7 a2c794331701
 The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 68abdc3e 16e6 4cff 8cd7 863b5cde6e04
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022.  (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 ceac1638 66d9 460c b47c 29a763a26e7e
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 d4124316 4dc8 48fe 8e99 36d124cba941
 The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022.  (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 2c13906e d5c1 4aa0 8ed6 308b138bf449
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 d4a6e1b3 1c39 4c8f 81de 43a2b2d217d1
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 8391b07c 560e 4eae a04f 2967d536d20f
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 69224a63 4a73 4ac2 a35b 2add1dcddb94
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 77f0dbaa 194e 4902 80db 5f91e7d7cbee
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022.  (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 a9435e66 f6da 4e1e 8937 8a9551d926e7
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022.(Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
20221112b589bdca44874179b6b01bc98a25bbb8 3742e00f bf02 4628 8fa5 41d10329497a
The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022.  (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

source

Previous articlePoco X5 5G spotted in FCC and BIS listings – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR