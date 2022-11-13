(EyesonSci)China launches cargo craft Tianzhou-5 for space station supplies – Xinhua

Source: Xinhua

Editor: huaxia

2022-11-12 14:04:15



The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

WENCHANG, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) — China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-5 on Saturday to deliver supplies for the space station, the construction of which is expected to be completed this year.

The Long March-7 Y6 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-5, blasted off at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time) (0203 GMT) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

After around 10 minutes, Tianzhou-5 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. Its solar panels soon unfolded and began working. The CMSA declared the launch a complete success.



