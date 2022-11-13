Musk's Twitter Cost Cut Plot Could Impact Google Cloud Services As He Orders To Cut Infra Costs By $1B – Yahoo Finance

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has ordered Twitter Inc’s teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings raising concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the U.S. midterm elections.

Twitter must find between $1.5 million – $3 million a day in savings from servers and cloud services, Reuters reported citing Muck’s Slack message, which referred to the project as the “Deep Cuts Plan.”

Twitter currently lost about $3 million a day “with all spending and revenue considered,” according to an internal document.

The steep infrastructure cuts could put the Twitter website and app at risk of going down during critical events when users rush to Twitter to consume and share information.

Twitter weighed whether to cut extra server space that helped ensure Twitter could handle high traffic.

Musk is ready to introduce that risk to meet these goals.

Teams across Twitter battled to present a plan to achieve cost savings by a November 7 deadline.

Cost cuts could also come from reduced spending on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud services.

Earlier news reports suggested Musk plans to eliminate 3,700 jobs, or 50% of the workforce, at Twitter to cut costs.

