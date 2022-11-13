Ranking Every OMEGA x Swatch 'MoonSwatch' – Man of Many

Share this on

When Swatch and Omega officially announced they were coming together for an affordable take on the classic Omega Speedmaster it was enough to blow up the internet. The unveiling aligned with Watches and Wonders – the biggest event on the watch calendar – and although there were a number of notable releases from the event, it was this AUD$380 watch that made the most noise.

Ranking Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘MoonSwatch’

Image: | Man of Many

The lineup of planet-inspired pieces was released on March 26th in Australia but seeing one in person, let alone getting your hands on one has been enough of an ask. Luckily, we’ve managed to wrangle some off our friends at Swatch and we’re ranking all of them in our article below. Let us know what your favourite is!

It’s worth mentioning quickly, but every Omega Moonswatch is the same size, features the same Bioceramic construction, and has the same VELCRO strap with Omega and Swatch branding. The sizing is also the same across the board and measures 42mm in diameter, 13.25mm in thickness, and 47.30mm in height.

Now, let’s check out our ranking.

Image: Mission to Mercury | Man of Many

Out of all the Moonswatch watches, it was the ‘Mercury’ that the Man of Many team voted as the overarching favourite. While the Mission to Moon might appear as the closest thing to a ‘real’ Omega Moonwatch, the Mission to Mercury has the perfect combination of black and grey. We love how the black bezel and subdials are balanced by the grey on the dial and strap. White hands and indices are a nice touch, but we’d probably swap out the grey strap with a black NATO if we had it our way.

Reference: SO33A100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out

2. Mission to Saturn

Image: Mission to Saturn | Man of Many

Call it the Butterfly Effect, but everything brown, beige, and sandy is in fashion right now thanks to Travis Scott. And while he might prefer to rock rare and sought-after pieces that are simply unobtainable, the Mission to Saturn Moonswatch might be the next best thing. Maybe the most distinctive piece in the Omega x Swatch collection, this one sits at the pointy end of the list for the Saturn subdial alone. This is quickly accompanied by a brown bezel, subdials, and strap. White hands and indices provide the contrast on one of our favourite Moonswatches.

Reference: SO33T100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out

3. Mission to the Moon

Image: Mission to the Moon | Swatch

The Mission to the Moon is the one we recommend buying if the future value is something you’re worried about. This is the closest watch to the ‘real thing’ and Swatch makes no mistake with a steel grey case finished with a black VELCRO strap. Look for the “hidden S” integrated into the centre of the crystal, the fine and sophisticated circular pattern on the dial outer ring and the subdials, the sharp and smooth lugs construction, and the iconic “dot over 90” detail on the tachymeter scaled bezel. While watch purists might look at the collection as nothing more than a little ‘fun’ this one takes things a little more seriously.

Reference: SO33M100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out

Image: Mission to Jupiter | Man of Many

Our love for beige doesn’t end at the Mission to Saturn. With the Mission to Jupiter, you’ll find all dials carry a beige tone that reminds us of the simple Mission to the Moon reference above. Contrast is found by way of the orange chronograph seconds hand and subdial hands that speak to the planet’s ‘Great Red Spot’, while the black strap is simply the icing on the cake. On the backside of every Moonswatch is a picture of the planet on which it’s based, with Jupiter and Earth ranking at the top of our list for ‘cool factor’.

Reference: SO33C100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out

5. Mission on Earth

Image: Mission to Earth | Man of Many

Speaking of cool factor, there’s nothing cooler than rocking a Moonswatch to match the planet on which we all walk. Mission to Earth is the starting point for where the collection becomes less serious and more ‘fun’ in the true spirit of Swatch. We love the earthy green Bioceramic case on this one and the colour contrast across the watch dial. The subdials, hour, and minute hand are all finished in a stark white, while the bezel, dial, and strap are found in an ocean blue that we can’t get enough of. While some have suggested that the subdials ought to be colour matched in blue, we think they look better in white.

Reference: SO33G100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out

6. Mission to Pluto

Image: Mission to Pluto | Man of Many

The Mission to Pluto MoonSwatch combines four major colours and creates a smart and versatile timepiece. Your eye is first drawn to the burgundy tones on the bezel and subdials, while the combination of neutral greys and white on the strap and Bioceramic case have a great balancing act. The beige-coloured dial is the finishing touch that puts this towards the top of our list for those looking to buy two or three Omega x Swatch watches.

Reference: SO33M101

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out

Image: Mission to Neptune | Man of Many

It’s hard to list the Mission to Neptune much further up our rankings as it’s the most expensive to buy on the market. While all the Moonswatches retail for AUD$380, they’re still extremely rare and the Mission to Neptune appears to be the rarest and most sought-after fetching anywhere from AUD$2000-3000 on the secondary market. About as intense a colour as you can find, the Neptune boasts deep navy blue tones and a black VELCRO strap making it one of the most recognisable Moonswatches in the collection.

Reference: SO33N100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out

8. Mission to Venus

Image: Mission to Venus | Man of Many

Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus is how the saying goes and it appears that the Omega x Swatch Moonswatch collection took this mantra and ran with it. The Mission to Venus is delivered here with the most unique set of subdials in the collection, bedazzled in diamond-like details on the edges adding a touch of feminine elegance. We also love the case, hours, minutes, chronograph seconds hand and counter hands that are finished in a lovely pink tone.

As the Mission to Venus MoonSwatch is intended for a female audience, the strap is shorter than all the other MoonSwatches in the collection. It will still fit on the average male wrist, but is better suited to a smaller wrist.

Reference: SO33P100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out

9. Mission to the Sun

Image: Mission to the Sun | Man of Many

While we’d hardly recommend taking a Mission to the Sun, the reflective dial on this Moonswatch is enough to interest (and divide) the team at Man of Many. The yellow case and dial are hardly offensive in person and would make a great addition to any Moonswatch buyer’s collection… if you’re a fan of yellow. Not the first colour that comes to mind when we’re purchasing a watch, but this one is true to the spirit of the collection.

Reference: SO33J100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out



10. Mission to Mars

Image: Mission to Mars | Man of Many

It’s true that the Mission to Mars is here to provide a tribute to the famous Omega Speedmaster Alaska Project (reference 311.32.42.30.04.001 ) but it didn’t garner the votes it deserves amongst the team at Man of Many. Just like the Alaska Project on which it’s based, the watch features a bright red case, while the bezel, dial, and subdials, are all finished in a stark white. The shape of the subdial hands also pays tribute to the Alaska Project.

Reference: SO33R100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out

11. Mission to Uranus

Image: Mission to Uranus | Man of Many

The Mission to Uranus is probably the most ‘Swatch’ watch of them all, meaning it’s a fun take on the baby blue dial trend that came with the release of the Tiffany Patek Philippe. The blue and white combination is powerful, however, it’s not one that stood out for the team here at Man of Many. It also rounds out our favourite watches from the OMEGA x Swatch ‘Moonswatch’ collection. What’s your favourite?

Reference: SO33L100

Movement: Quartz

Water resistant: 3 bar

Case material: Bioceramic

Check it out



JOURNALIST Ben McKimm Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his passion and expertise into a Journalist position at Man of Many where he continues to write about everything that interests the modern man. Conducting car reviews on both the road and track, hands-on reviews of cutting-edge technology and employing a vast knowledge in the space of fashion and sneakers to his work. One day he hopes to own his own brand.





