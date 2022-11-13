How & Where to Watch Shameless US From Anywhere in 2022 – Cloudwards

Inspired by the original British series, the U.S. version of Shameless chronicles the shenanigans of drunken single father Frank Gallagher and his six kids – Fiona, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl and Liam. Read on to find out where to watch Shameless online.

In Shameless, William H. Macy stars as Frank Gallagher, a deadbeat, alcoholic dad with little money. He can often be found at the bar spending the meager family funds or generally behaving like a gigantic jerk while his oldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) takes charge of the family. This guide explains where to watch Shameless season 11 and previous seasons.

There are 11 Shameless seasons, and fortunately they’re all available on a variety of streaming platforms including Showtime, Hulu and Netflix. You can also get it on live TV streaming services DirecTV and fuboTV. It’s available on YouTube TV with a Showtime add-on.

If you’re traveling in a location where these streaming platforms are not available due to geoblocking restrictions, you’ll need to use a VPN to access them.

If this is all starting to sound a bit too technical for you already, don’t worry. Using a VPN to stream is actually really simple and, in this post, we’ll show you how it works.

Yes. We found all 11 Shameless seasons on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K., but it’s not available in every country’s Netflix library. Connect to a U.S. or U.K. server on a VPN to stream Shameless on Netflix.

Yes, all 11 seasons of Shameless are on Hulu.

There are 11 seasons of Shameless.

You can watch Shameless season 11 and previous seasons on Showtime, Hulu and Netflix. If you’re outside the U.S., Netflix is your best option because Showtime and Hulu are both geoblocked, meaning they’re only available in the U.S.

You can access Showtime and Hulu from outside the U.S. with a VPN, but if you haven’t already subscribed to one of these services, it’s a bit easier to stream Shameless on Netflix because it’s available in so many locations.

That said, Netflix isn’t available in every country due to censorship. Furthermore, Shameless isn’t available in every country’s Netflix library for copyright reasons. For example, we found it on Netflix U.S. and U.K., but it was nowhere to be found on Netflix Canada and Netflix France.

The good news is that as long as you have a Netflix subscription, you can use a VPN to access Netflix libraries in different countries.

If you don’t mind paying to watch Shameless, you can purchase seasons on Vudu, Google Play and iTunes.

If you have a U.S. payment method, you can get a 30-day free trial with Hulu and Showtime. You can also get a free seven-day trial of fuboTV with Showtime — we were able to sign up for a fuboTV free trial with a non-U.S. credit card. However, this won’t get you through many seasons unless you plan on a seven-day nonstop Shameless marathon.

For streaming Shameless on Netflix or another streaming service, we recommend ExpressVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Follow the below steps to sign up for ExpressVPN and start streaming Shameless from anywhere.

Go to ExpressVPN’s website and sign up for a plan.

Go to “products” and download the ExpressVPN app for your device.

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to a U.S. or U.K. server.

Log in to your Netflix account, choose the Shameless episode you want to watch and start streaming.

Accessing entertainment platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Showtime from anywhere has never been easier — all you need is a reputable VPN. The below providers are our top VPN recommendations for streaming Shameless and other TV series and movies.

Pros:

Cons:

For keeping track of your favorite Chicago family’s escapades from anywhere in the world, ExpressVPN is our top recommendation. Though one of the priciest VPNs out there, it simply gets the job done — it consistently gets into various major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Showtime. It’s very fast, and easy enough for absolute beginners to use.

The desktop app and mobile app are very simple to navigate and are intuitively laid out to make everything straightforward for those who aren’t the most confident with technology.

In short, go for ExpressVPN if you want the utmost quality, top security and consistency. You can find out more in our ExpressVPN review and try out the service risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Cons:

We’ll cut straight to the chase — in terms of speed, NordVPN is the best fast VPN, as per our recent speed tests. This means you can enjoy streaming Shameless without having to endure lags or waiting for the video to buffer. As frequent streamers ourselves, we know there’s nothing worse than slow connections, buffering and lags.

NordVPN’s desktop app is another of its best features. It’s very intuitive and the world map lets you change servers in a flash. The app isn’t quite so smooth on mobile, as it can be a bit fiddly dragging your way around a world map. This is only a minor inconvenience, though, and wouldn’t stop us from recommending NordVPN.

You can try it out with its 30-day money-back guarantee and find out more in our NordVPN review.

Pros:

Cons:

In spite of the bad rap free VPNs often get (though this is perfectly justified in some cases), there are some excellent VPNs that offer free plans, and Windscribe is one of them.

On Windscribe’s free plan, you can get up to 15GB free data, which renews monthly — 2GB when you sign up, 10GB when you confirm your email and an extra 5GB if you tweet about the service.

Windscribe is also a very secure VPN service with good speeds — features that won it the top spot in our best free VPN post. The only issue is that 15GB of data won’t get you very far in terms of streaming, but you can always upgrade to one of its flexible paid plans. Find out more about Windscribe in our Windscribe review.

With a fast, secure VPN, you’ll have no problems accessing Netflix, Hulu or Showtime and streaming Shameless from anywhere. To recap, our top VPN recommendations are ExpressVPN and NordVPN, and for free VPNs, we recommend Windscribe.

Check out our streaming archive for articles just like this one, too. We recently published a guide on how to watch Grey’s Anatomy.

Are you going to use a VPN to access your Hulu, Showtime or Netflix account while traveling? Which VPN provider have you chosen? Let us know your experience in the comments and thanks for stopping by!

