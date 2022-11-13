Amazon app quiz September 04, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize | Mint – Mint

Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options.

Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz offers participants a chance to win 2500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers:

Question 1 – Caroline Garcia, who won the recently concluded Cincinnati Open as a qualifier, represents which country?

Answer- France

Question 2 – Which famous group has recently come out with their new song ‘Pink Venom’?

Answer- Blackpink

Question 3 – On September 8, which brand is set to launch three new ‘Edge’ series smartphones?

Answer- Motorola

Question 4 – What is the first name of the founder of Gryffindor house in this school?

Answer- Godric

Question 5 – This is a view of which famous city?

Answer- Rio De Janeiro

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz.

Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz.

Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source