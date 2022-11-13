iOS 16 Release Date, Full Device List, Upcoming Features: iPhone 7, iPhone 6S No Support? – Trak.in

Trak.in – Trak.in is a popular Indian Business, Technology, Mobile & Startup blog featuring trending News, views and analytical take on Technology, Business, Finance, Telecom, Mobile, startups & Social Media Space

iOS 16 device support list? The upcoming iOS 16 is tipped to feature VR capabilities, and among the older Apple generation devices, iOS 16 may not support iPhone 6S series this time. The iPhones with an A10 chip will be the minimum build to run the next generation iOS 16. As per iPhonesoft, the older iPhones as iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and first-generation iPhone SE will not support iOS 16 and among iPads it won’t run on iPad mini-4, iPad Air 2, 5th gen iPad and the 2015 iPad Pro.

iOS 16 release will happen sometime in late Q2 2022. Apple will announce it in the next WWDC conference, scheduled for June next year.

In 2019 with iOS 13 when Apple dropped support for the iPhone 6 series and other older iPhone and iPad models, and next year we’ll see the iPhone 6S series exiting the iOS 16 support list. Coming to iOS 16 features, a bunch of exciting additions are expected. It is already tipped to feature VR capabilities, which the older Apple devices will not support hence iPhones with an A10 chip is needed to run iOS 16.

Six years into writing with primary focus in smartphones, tech trends, e-commerce, telecom, consumer tech, internet, social media, gaming and more. A digital marketer, avid traveler, coffee enthusiast and a part-time educator.

Prev Post

5-Day Work Week Won’t Happen: Work From Home Will Continue For Most Employees

Next Post

MIUI 13: Update List, First Batch For India, MIUI 13 India Update, Expected Release Date

iOS 16 India Release: Update List, Devices To Receive iOS 16 Update, All Features

iOS 16 Update For India: Supported Devices, Release Date, Complete Features

iOS 16 India Update: Full List Supported Devices, Release Date, Features

Which iPhones Won’t Support iOS 16? Release Date, Update, New Features

All About iOS 16 Update: Release Date, Features, iPhones Supported

iOS 16 Update List: Release Date, Full Features, iPhones Not Supported

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

Trakin Tech Network

6, Vivek Building, Sadashiv Peth,

Pune, Maharashtra 411030

Subscribe our newsletter to stay updated.

Welcome, Login to your account.

Recover your password.

A password will be e-mailed to you.

source