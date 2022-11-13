How to update Google Chrome – Geeky Gadgets

Geeky Gadgets

October 4, 2022



It is always important to make sure you are running the latest stable versions of any software applications you might run on your computers or mobile devices. As developers are always releasing new updates providing additional support for the latest devices and enhanced security features. With this in mind, one of the most important applications you use daily is your preferred Internet browser. Making sure this app is always up-to-date is a priority on phones, tablets and computers and this quick guide will show you how to update Google Chrome to make sure you are using the latest security for Google’s flagship browser.

By default the Google Chrome Internet browser will automatically check for updates and ask you to install them or will carry out the installation when you restart the application or your computer. However, if this is disabled or you just like to check out of curiosity on how to update Google Chrome manually. Follow the instructions below:

1. Open up your Chrome browser and click on the three vertical dots in the top right-hand corner of your Chrome browser window.

2. A menu will appear with several options select the Settings button.

3. Then from the bottom of the left-hand-side menu select “About Chrome”

4. In the middle of the screen underneath the Google Chrome logo and name you will see the version of Chrome you are currently using and whether it is up-to-date

5. If it is not up-to-date you will be prompted by Google to update chrome manually and reboot the browser.

Once you have started the download to install the latest update once it is ready to install you will see a Relaunch button appear on the right-hand side of the version build text. Simply press this button to start the restart of your browser after which you will use the latest and most secure version of Chrome currently available.

Google has set its Chrome browser to automatically check for new updates and automatically install them without you normally having to worry about manually installing any new patches or security updates. However, if you are experiencing issues with the browser not automatically installing any updates check the following areas to correct any issues, you may be experiencing.

It is also worth mentioning that if you use Google’s Chrome operating system sometimes there can be a delay in the OS receiving the latest Chrome browser update. Although this will normally correct itself over a short period but is worth checking just to make sure that everything is up-to-date and you are fully secured when browsing the Internet.



If you are Google Chrome browser is not automatically updating it might be possible that an application on your computer or mobile device is blocking Chrome from accessing the Google servers to download the update. A firewall or anti-virus software can sometimes cause this accidentally blocking the application. If you are trying to update Google Chrome on a business computer, your company may disable updates and you will need to reach out to your IT personnel or department to update chrome correctly.

If you have been experiencing problems with Google Chrome sometimes it is worth uninstalling the application and reinstalling it to fix problems that can possibly be rectified by reinstalling the default settings. To do this simply remove and reinstall the browser. On Windows machines running Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system simply go to the Settings option from the Start Menu then select Apps and Apps Features. Next to the Chrome application you will see an option to Uninstall. Click this and confirm your choice by clicking Yes and wait for the process to complete. Here I would recommend that you reboot your computer to make sure that Chrome has been and installed correctly the for you download and install the latest updated version.

The latest version of Chrome is available to download from the official Google Chrome website and is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS devices. On Linux machines you will need to be running 64-bit Ubuntu 18.04+, Debian 10+, openSUSE 15.2+, or Fedora Linux 32+ to install the latest Chrome updates.

If you are experiencing any other issues trying to update your Chrome browser or Chrome OS software on your laptop or mobile device, it might be worth reaching out to Google via their official Google support website.

