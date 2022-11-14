This is how much iPhone 15 Ultra, Apple's next most premium iPhone, could cost – India Today

By Abhik Sengupta: Apple just launched the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but leaks about the next-gen iPhone have already started coming in. Next year, Apple is reportedly planning to launch an Ultra variant of iPhone 15 (called iPhone 15 Ultra), which is expected to be the most premium and expensive iPhone ever. It may also replace the Pro Max variants of iPhones. Apple has lately started using the Ultra moniker for its most ridiculously jacked-up devices. It added the Ultra name to its most powerful chipset yet, (M1 Ultra) and a smartwatch, dubbed Apple Watch Ultra. A tweet by industry insider LeaksApplePro suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra "will cost substantially more to manufacture than the iPhone 14 Pro Max."

If we go by the tweet, it means that the iPhone 15 Ultra may cost over $1,099 or Rs 1,39,900 in India. In India, it may start well over Rs 1.5 lakh. For instance, the Apple Watch Ultra costs almost twice as much as the base variant of the newly launched Apple Watch Series 8. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's cost in India starts at Rs 1.39 lakh. It goes up to Rs 1.89 lakh for the 1TB storage variant.

Currently, all iPhone Pro Max models, which are the most premium iPhone variants, feature the same build as others. Apple could likely start using a different material for the iPhone 15 Ultra, as it did with the Apple Watch Ultra.

In that case, the iPhone 15 may feature a titanium build for more durability. Otherwise, the phone may keep a 6.7-inch screen size with the Dynamic Island notch. Apple is also rumoured to add a periscope-style lens for the iPhone 15 telephoto camera to boost the optical zoom capabilities. A leak even points out that the iPhone 15 Ultra may support 6x optical zoom, giving tougher competition to Samsung and Google.

Under the hood, the next-gen Bionic chipset on the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra could feature more performance or graphics cores. Apple will continue to use Qualcomm's high-end modem to enable 5G capabilities. Lastly, the iPhone 15 Ultra could feature the biggest battery on any iPhone to date, as we saw on the Apple Watch Ultra.

