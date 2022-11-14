Realme 10 Pro details revealed by China Telecom: flat 6.72" display, 64MP camera – comments – GSMArena.com

Login

Realme becoming Oppo ? Who wants premium looks and terrible specs for an online phone?

Isn't that strategy reserved for offline aka dumb buyer?

Welcome to the modern phone industry where the Pro series has become un-buyable for anyone who cares about value.

Anders, 09 Nov 2022The fact the Dimensity 900 is better then the Snapdragon 695 isn't proof that the Dimensi… moreGood news for you, 6 Gen 1 phones are coming 2023!

695?? make way, make way, 1080p 30fps incoming!

Hanif Fikri, 09 Nov 2022actual display only getting taller and narrower. So the display is smaller than 2019 phoneTall or wide, to me if the screen size is more than 6.4 inches is big. Not going to buy phone with screen size more than 6.4 inches. I rather buy 8 inches tablet and feature phone 🤦🏻‍♂️

SD695G ≈ SD625 in disguise? Why use this SoC again and again even in next iteration of a device?

Boring phone. Nothing new. Same old story. 2 mp cam all over the back

Yoedi16, 09 Nov 2022Even then dimensity 900 it self is still better chipset than Snapdragon 695, and redmi had bet… moreThe fact the Dimensity 900 is better then the Snapdragon 695 isn't proof that the Dimensity is good, it's proof that the 695 is an absolute meme of an SOC. Also if android phones are going to remove all the features that set them apart from IPhone them we might as well just get an iPhone and get longer software support and better security. And I hate iPhone btw, but if android phones are just going to become as feature lacking them might as well get an iPhone

Bluewave, 09 Nov 2022Your brain is a garbage, Redmi Note 12 Pro has solid specs with raisonnable price go see his s… moreInsulting me won't change the face the Note 12 Pro only has a crappy Dimensity 1080, this is basically just the 2 year old Dimensity 900. So is unacceptable in nearly 2023. Also the main camera might be good but they're still using only 8mp ultrawide and only 2mp macro. Samsung A52S or even a53 offers way better cameras and they removed the micro SD. This is an important feature for the Redmi Note series. Removing it is awful

Anders, 09 Nov 2022Redmi Note 12 Pro is overpriced garbage too. The Dimensity 1080 is just the 2 year old 900 but… moreEven then dimensity 900 it self is still better chipset than Snapdragon 695, and redmi had better all around spec than this phone and looks too, if you see realme midrange always had that huge chin and looks so cheap for amoled phone bigger than LCD phone chin.

I kinda suprised people still talk about micro sd as this is 2022 and most phone omit it. Even android it self limit sd card accces so bad

Anonymous, 09 Nov 2022Damn the screen size is getting bigger 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️actual display only getting taller and narrower. So the display is smaller than 2019 phone

Anders, 09 Nov 2022Redmi Note 12 Pro is overpriced garbage too. The Dimensity 1080 is just the 2 year old 900 but… moreYour brain is a garbage, Redmi Note 12 Pro has solid specs with raisonnable price go see his specs list

Bluewave, 09 Nov 2022At least put Dimesity 930 in place of this damned 695 or may be realme want to reserve 4k for … moreRedmi Note 12 Pro is overpriced garbage too. The Dimensity 1080 is just the 2 year old 900 but with tweaked camera support and they removed the micro SD support

At least put Dimesity 930 in place of this damned 695 or may be realme want to reserve 4k for only 10 pro – 😄😄😄 sorry 10 pro +, never thinked that realme go at this low level , very disappointed, 👎👎👎 time to shift to Redmi with its excellent Note 12 pro with ois, even Infinix give do better with its zero 5g 2023

Another garbage 👎🗑️🚮🚮🚮🚮 of this 10 series 👎

Seems like SE 695 is the new 9611. Phone companies will use it for years

Damn the screen size is getting bigger 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Ayy Lmao, 09 Nov 2022We know you have the phone already Gsmarena, we also know that you are writing the review as w… morein my country, some YouTubers also released reviews and unboxing right after a few minutes of the launch event was over. GSMArena did it as a reviewer too.. But the bad thing is still making rumors, leaks etc.

More garbage. Crapdragon 695 and only 2 cameras. 2 years ago we had quad camera for €200. Now we get 2 for €330

We know you have the phone already Gsmarena, we also know that you are writing the review as we speak.

This makes me think, why are you still posting rumors about it pretending like you don't know what the phone specs really are, just like with the realme 10 … Oh wait!

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source