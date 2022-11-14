Weekly deals: the best smartphone deals from Amazon in Canada, Germany and the UK – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Peter 13 November 2022

The holidays are approaching, which means a never-ending stream of discounts and offers. These can get hard to track, so here are the best deals we found on Amazon from Canada, Germany and the UK. As usual, we focus on smartphones, but also look at tablets and smartwatches.

You can also check out our Deals page, which can be filtered by market (the page tracks more markets than are listed here). Just make sure to set up the filter at the top of the page.

Samsung US has cut the prices for the Z foldables and S flagships as an early Black Friday deal, but Canadians aren’t left out of the fun. The Galaxy Z Flip is down to CAD 1,000 for a 128GB unit, though you may want to pick up the 256GB one as it is only CAD 80 and the extra storage can come in handy.

The Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold4 are finishing up the beta tests of the One UI 5.0 and Android 13 update. It brings new multitasking tricks to the large screen of the Fold, among other improvements. You can get in on that for CAD 1,910 (for a 256GB unit).

There’s also the Galaxy S22 trio. The vanilla model is the cheapest at CAD 860, but the Galaxy S22+ has the biggest discount of the three. Still, note it costs more than the Z Flip4. The S22+ has the better cameras and better battery life, but is an old-school design. As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it’s pricey, but it also has some of the best cameras on the market.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may have been eclipsed by the plus version, but it is still one of the fastest chips of 2022. You can have one for €660, paired with a QHD+ 120Hz LTPO2 AMOLED display and a pair of 50MP cameras, plus a fast-charging 5,000mAh battery (65W, 100% in 33 min). The name of this package is the Realme GT2 Pro and it is already getting the Android 13 update.

If that’s above your budget, a Poco X3 GT brings a Dimensity 1100 and a 6.6” IPS LCD (FHD+, 120Hz) for €400 – or less, if you trade in an old phone. The cameras are nothing special (64+8+2MP), but the 5,000mAh battery almost matches the Realme at 67W (100% in 42 min).

Another step down the pricing ladder takes us to the Redmi Note 11S. This phone is just under €300 and while it lacks the chipset prowess of the other two (it has a Helio G96), it packs a 108MP main sensor with native 2x zoom support. This one has a 6.43” AMOLED display (FHD+, 90Hz) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging (100% in 58 minutes).

Alternatively, for €60 more you can have a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G instead. As the name suggests, this one has 5G (and the Redmi does not), thanks to the Exynos 1280 chipset. It has a 6.5” 120Hz AMOLED display (also FHD+) and while it uses a smaller sensor for its 64MP main cam, it does have OIS. The battery is comparable (5,000mAh, 25W). The A53 is already receiving the first of its three OS updates, Android 13 with One UI 5.0.

The new Galaxy Watch5 doesn’t have a rotating bezel and neither does the Watch4. At least this one is cheaper – down to €165 for the 44mm Wi-Fi version. You can get the smaller 40mm version for the same price as well.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro just received Android 13 and while they are not the freshest eggs in the basket, they still keep up with current flagships thanks to their Hasselblad cameras, fast charging batteries (65W wired, plus 50W wireless for the Pro) and 120Hz AMOLED displays. You can always get the OnePlus 10 or 10 Pro instead, but the 9-series has fallen in price significantly.

Next up a trio of cheap Nokia phones. The Nokia G50 is the fancier option, a £170 5G phone. It has a large 6.82” IPS LCD, though with only HD+ resolution. At least it’s paired with a large 5,000mAh battery (with not-so-fast 18W charging).

The Nokia G21 and G11 are a pair of near-identical 4G phones. The G21 charges £30 more, but includes a 50MP main camera instead of 13MP and has double the storage (64GB in this case). Other than that both have 6.5” IPS LCDs (90Hz), are powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset and a 5,050mA battery.

There’s also a tablet on offer – the Nokia T20. This slate has a 10.4” IPS LCD and with 2,000 x 1,200px resolution, plus stereo speakers with OZO audio, so it’s fine Netflix machine for £150. Amazon also offers a £10 discount off a Microsoft 365 Family subscription.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is already falling in price – both the Wi-Fi and LTE versions are £50 off.

