Netflix announces ad-supported option and plan to stop password-sharing – Charleston Gazette-Mail

Updated: November 13, 2022 @ 11:48 am

The Netflix Apple TV app icon in South Orange, N.J., on June 25, 2015.

Netflix announced in a letter to its shareholders new plans to stop password sharing between multiple households.

In 2023, subscribers can pay a fee (in addition to the cost of the subscription) to add an “extra member” to their plan. Currently, a Netflix account can support up to five profiles. As of Monday, a user can transfer a profile to a different account that preserves their watch history and settings.

Netflix wants each account to be used within one household exclusively. A group of people living together can all use the same account without a problem. The company is cracking down on families who want to designate a profile on their account to someone living outside the house, or a group of friends living separately who want to share an account.

Netflix tested this feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru this past spring. Users there paid a fee between $2 and $3 for people using the account outside their household. How much U.S. subscribers will pay for this feature next year hasn’t been announced yet.

How Netflix will enforce this policy is unclear. The verification system did not work well when it was tested in Peru.

The company will also introduce an ad-supported plan starting at $6.99 Nov. 3.

Netflix is the largest subscription streaming service with 223 million global members, but the economic situation this year hit the company hard. During the first six months of the year, it lost 1.17 million subscribers, but then gained 2.41 million subscribers between July and September.

source