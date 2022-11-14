LG Becomes New Supplier Of Displays For iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Models – ABP Live

By: ABP News Bureau | 10 Nov 2022 11:30 PM (IST)

LG has split the orders of displays with Samsung for the new Apple iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple has added a new display supplier for its new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max alongside its old panel supplier Samsung. The new display supplier for iPhone 14 Pro models is another South Korean tech major LG, the media has reported.

Earlier, South Korean tech giant Samsung was the exclusive supplier of displays for these models, but now LG has split the orders of displays with it for the new iPhone 14 Pro models, says a report by which has started supplying the iPhone maker with OLED displays for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to Korean publication ETNews.

The market has been monopolised by Samsung Display; however, it is showing a movement of reorganising the market into a two-way war. Starting from the end of last month, LG Display claimed to have started supplying low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin film transistor (TFT) type OLED panels to Apple, the ETNews report said.

It should be noted that this is the first time that LG has become Apple’s LTPO OLED supplier for mass-produced iPhone models. Last year’s iPhone 13 was the first model to have arrived with LTPO OLED screen. It is a technology that can significantly reduce the power consumption of mobile devices, and the technical difficulty of the technology demands a lot, the ETNews report added.

Meanwhile, owing to a huge demand for the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s authorised retail stores are reported to be running out of stock for the iPhone model in India. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State For Electronics and IT recently said that he has spoken to iPhone maker Apple about the situation and that there has been a surge in demand for the iPhone 14 Pro. He also said that Apple is working on the supply chain constraints.

The starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro in India has been set at Rs 1,29,900 onwards. The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display and it is powered by the new A16 Bionic chipset. A key highlight of the smartphone is “Dynamic Island” which is a new design that adapts in real-time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities and it is also present in the bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max.

