Layoff Watch: Job cuts top 44,000 in tech sector, 90,000 among startups – WRAL TechWire

by Jason Parker — October 25, 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Layoffs continue to be announced, impacting sectors from real estate, logistics, food delivery, technology, and retail, and workers are concerned layoffs could be coming for them, too.

Microsoft, for example, last week confirmed that the company planned to make cuts, with the possibility that about 1,000 workers would be impacted. And other technology companies have been restructuring, including Google.

Intel is expected to layoff as many as 20,000 workers, even though the company has announced major expansion plans in recent months, Bloomberg reported.

It’s not just technology companies that are shifting employment strategies in a changing macroeconomic climate. Consider that Arrival, a U.K. company that operates its U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, will again restructure the company to place more of an emphasis on the U.S. market. And Gopuff, which has an office in Raleigh, is again scaling back on its workforce.

Outside of the Triangle and North Carolina, the number of job cuts that are occurring is growing, as this most recent edition of the WRAL TechWire Layoff Watch documents. For instance:

Still, the Triangle labor market is still strong, for workers, based on one key metric, said Dr. Gerald Cohen, the chief economist at the Kenan Institute.

“The latest jobless claims for the week ending October 15 indicated that claims declined on both a seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted basis and the recent trend is downwards,” said Cohen. “This suggests a continued strength in the labor market. This is best high frequency measure we have – though week to week can be volatile, so we tend to look at the four week average, which is flat-ish.”

Here's the latest, from this week's edition of the WRAL TechWire Layoff Watch which tracks job cuts and layoff news dating back to July.

