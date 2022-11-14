The best Apple Watch deals: August 2022 – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch on the market for many, offering a high-quality smartwatch experience, but it’s not cheap—starting at $249/£259 for the Apple Watch SE (2022 model), which is more than the now discontinued Apple Watch Series 3 was being sold for until September 2022 ($199/£179). However you don’t have to pay full price for an Apple Watch. Right now resellers are offering some fantastic deals on the Apple Watch models that Apple has just stopped selling, plus you may also be able to find a deal that bundles an Apple Watch with another device.
If it’s one of the new Apple Watches for 2022 you are after we recommend waiting a few months to see if resellers reduce the price – particularly as Black Friday approaches.
In the US. you can get a discount on the newest Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon:
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS): $389 ($10 off)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS): $300 ($129 off)
In the U.K., the best deals this month are also at Amazon, but the price varies by color and not every color is in stock:
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS): £305 (£64 off)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS): £359 (£40 off)
The Apple Watch SE is nearly two years old and you can regularly find it on sale at Amazon and other retailers in the U.S.:
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $269 ($10 off)
Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $299 ($20 off)
In the U.K., the best deals this month are also at Amazon, but again the price varies by color and not every color is in stock:
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £239 (£30 off)
Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): £265 (£34 off)
Use our automatic price tracker to compare prices for the most popular models across various retailers.
This is Apple’s most expensive Watch, starting at $799/£849. It comes with cellular.
The Series 8 starts at $399/£419 for the 41mm version and $429/£449 for the 45mm version. If you want a cellular Apple Watch it costs an extra $100/£100
The Apple Watch SE starts at $249/£259 for the 40mm version and $279/£299 for the 44mm model. It’s an extra $50/£50 for cellular.
These Apple Watches were still being sold by Apple prior to September 2022. They have now been discontinued but you will possibly be able to buy a refurbished model from Apple’s Refurbished Store, or from one of the resellers below.
The Apple Watch 7 starts at $399/£369 for the 41mm version without cellular, while the 45mm variant starts at $429/£399.
The Apple Watch SE starts at $279/£269 for the 40mm version without cellular, and $309/£299 for the 44mm version.
The Apple Watch 3 is the cheapest at $199/£179 for the 38mm version and $229/£199 for the 42mm version. Neither includes cellular.
If you’re simply looking to pick up an Apple Watch regardless of price, there are plenty of stores that sell not only the latest Apple Watch Series 7, but older variants of the Apple Watch that aren’t available from Apple anymore—some at significant savings, too.
Apple Watch buyers in the U.S. can check out the following stores:
If you’re based in the UK, you can pick up an Apple Watch from the following retailers:
You’ve also got the option of picking up an Apple Watch with a cellular contract, allowing it to function as a standalone device that doesn’t need to be tethered to your phone to make calls and send texts. Amazon and other retailers sell the Apple Watch with Cellular and you can usually find discounts on most models, though not as deep as the GPS versions. Here are the sales we’re tracking this month:
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS+Cellular): $464 ($35 off)
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS+Cellular): $296 ($33 off)
All of the major U.S. carriers sell the Apple Watch and offer trade-in deals:
Carriers in the UK that stock the Apple Watch include:
See our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands, as well as our roundup of the best stands and charging docks. Also, note that Apple has left the power adapter out of the box for the Apple Watch Series 6 and later. Read: Which plug do I need for my Apple Watch? If this is your first time buying and using an Apple Watch, we’ve also got helpful tips on how to use the Apple Watch.
I have written about technology for my entire adult professional life – over 25 years. I enjoy learning about how complicated technology works and explaining it in a way anyone can understand.
