Algorithmic stablecoin terra's value plummets – Morning Brew

TerraUSD is a type of cryptocurrency known as an algorithmic stablecoin, and its whole schtick is that it’s always supposed to be worth $1. But on Monday, amid a broader crash in crypto prices, it plummeted below $0.70.

Even as terra clawed back some of its value on Tuesday, its plunge sent shockwaves through the crypto industry, raising existential questions around the stability—and viability—of stablecoins.

A stablecoin is a crypto that is tied to the value of government-backed currency, and the most popular ones right now are all pegged to $1. Tether, USDCoin, and others are backed by cash and assets to maintain their value.

Algorithmic stablecoins, on the other hand, don’t have any collateral behind them. Here’s how terra works:

The crypto community losing faith in terra's $1 value has triggered what some have compared to a bank run. To keep the coin from crashing completely, the organization behind terra is dipping into its stockpile of $3.5 billion worth of bitcoin to lend to trading platforms.

Zoom out: In a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Secretary Yellen cited terra’s tumble as an example of the “significant risks” of crypto and the urgent need for stablecoin regulation.—JW

