iPad 10.2in (9th-Gen, 2021) Deals: Best Savings October 2022 – Tech Advisor

Announced alongside the iPhone 13 range, the new entry-level 10.2in iPad is one of the best value tablet choices around, and here’s everywhere you can buy the 2021 tablet in the UK and US – including the top bargains.

It was up for debate as to whether a new iPad (the iPad 9th-gen if you’re keeping score) was going to be announced at Apple’s California Streaming event last September, but it did, and so too did a new iPad mini 6.

The iPad might look the same, with the same Space Grey and Silver finishes, but it comes with various upgrades including an A13 Bionic processor, more storage and an improved camera. Find out all the details on the iPad 2021 and read our full iPad 2021 review.

If you want an iPad with an iPhone then Virgin Media is offering a free iPad 10.2in (2021) with selected models. The bundle is available on the iPhone 13 (from £40.50 per month) and iPhone 11 (from £31 per month).

If you do want to buy the iPad 2021 outright on its own then you can get it for less than the RRP. Especially now that Apple has raised the price of the tablet (and others) upon announcing the new 10th-gen model for 2022. It now starts at £369 in the UK but there is no change in the US.

Retailers haven’t changed prices yet though so, for example, Dimprice is selling the tablet for £278.99. We’re not familiar with the site but it has a TrustPilot rating of 4.2 which is ‘Great’.

Amazon has the best price in the UK right now at £309.

The best price in the US we can find is $299 at Walmart.

We’re also tracking stock and the latest prices across the internet, with prices updated in near real-time:

The 9th-gen iPad 10.2in began shipping on 24 September 2021.

The 9th-generation of Apple tablet comes in four different models, depending on how much storage you need and whether you also want cellular connectivity.

Here are the options:

Note: New UK prices were introduced on 18 October 2022.

As you might expect, the new iPad is available to order now from the official Apple store (and Apple store US) where you’ll get ‘fast, free contactless delivery’.

We’ve listed everywhere you can buy the iPad 10.2in in the UK and US below to make things a little easier:

You’ve also got the option of picking up the iPad 10.2 (2021) on contract, with the following UK carriers offering the tablet:

Like with other iPads in the collection, you can also pick up the iPad 10.2in (2021) on contract via major US carriers:

