After a Short Rally, Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Plummet. Here’s What Comes Next, According to These Experts – NextAdvisor

Share
Mortgages
Credit Cards
Loans
Insurance
Banking
Financial Goals
Follow Us
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices are Holding Steady After Latest Big Fed Rate Hike
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Usually Mirror the Stock Market. Is That Changing?
How the Changing Economy and Midterm Elections Will Affect Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices
‘A Nothing Burger’: How Expectations Are Influencing Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Following Latest Fed Rate Increase
How the Ethereum Merge and Next Week’s Fed Meeting Will Shake Up Bitcoin and Other Crypto Prices
The Ethereum Merge Is Complete. Here’s What Investors Should Know About It
The Ethereum Merge Is Complete. What Investors Should Know About How It Will Influence the Price
How Another Fed Rate Increase Could Impact Bitcoin’s Price, Based on These 4 Charts
Bitcoin’s Price Is Rallying After Hitting a 3-Month Low This Week. Experts Say It Probably Won’t Last
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Are Down This Week. Why More Fed Rate Hikes Will Mean More Price Drops
Senior Staff Writer
Alex Gailey is an experienced personal finance journalist covering trends, news, and ideas on money.…
Share
After a brief spike earlier this week, cryptocurrency prices came back down Thursday.
Several experts we talked to said the prices would likely fall again despite the upward trend, as pressure continues to mount from macroeconomic uncertainty and a liquidity crisis among crypto firms.
And that’s exactly what happened.
Bitcoin fell below $20,000 on Thursday, a near 8% drop over the last seven days. Ethereum experienced a big drop too, falling to nearly $1,000. The largest crypto is down more than 70% from last year’s all-time high of $68,000.
Volatility is par for the course for crypto, and while bitcoin has fallen below the key support level of $20,000, it could easily bounce back up. For investors, a big question still lingers: Is the crypto market on its way to recovery or is it just another false alarm, also known as a bull trap?
Some experts say signs point to a bull trap and investors should be wary, warning the worst may be yet to come amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty — and bitcoin’s price, as well as other cryptocurrencies, could drop even further.
“While we have seen bitcoin and ethereum rally recently after creating lows around $17,500 and $880 respectively, we are unconvinced about calling a low in place yet,” says Richard Usher, head of over-the-counter trading at BCB Group, a crypto financial firm. “The general risk environment remains on a knife edge, and while we think risk assets will rally significantly toward the end of the year, we see risks skewed to one more sell-off first.”
It’s easy for investors to hope the worst is in the past for the crypto market. Bitcoin’s price stayed above $20,000 and ethereum held above $1,100 on Tuesday, a significant jump from their 15-month lows just two weeks ago.
But with war raging in Ukraine, rising interest rates, inflation soaring, and talks of an impending recession, the coast is far from clear, experts say. Many are calling what we’re seeing with crypto prices this week a bull trap.
That’s when a stock or cryptocurrency reverses back down after a convincing rally and breaks below a prior support level. Basically, it’s a false signal, fooling investors into thinking the market is done falling and that it’s a good time to buy.
Experts say there will likely be another sell-off in the crypto market over the next few weeks or months. Wendy O, a crypto expert and educator, expects ethereum could fall as low as $750 and bitcoin could fall to $10,000. Kiana Danial, entrepreneur and author of “Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies,” predicts bitcoin will fall to $11,000, while venture capitalist Kavita Gupta is calling for a bottom of $14,000 for bitcoin and $500 for ethereum.
Martin Hiesboeck, head of blockchain and crypto research at Uphold, says whether bitcoin holds above $20,000 has little to do with crypto itself and more with the overall geopolitical and macroeconomic situation, which he does not believe will improve significantly in the short term. The crypto market, which has been tracking with the stock markets lately, has been a casualty of the broader market sell-off of risky assets.
“The war in Ukraine, supply chain gluts, and inflation are by far the biggest worries,” Hiesboeck says. “So far bitcoin hasn’t exactly proven to be the inflation-proof safe haven it’s biggest fans believed it to be.”
The crypto market is volatile and highly unpredictable, so buying cryptocurrencies at any price is risky — let alone during a market dip that might not go away anytime soon.
However, if you’ve assessed your tolerance and can accept the risk, experts say now could be a good time to get in the crypto market since prices are lower than they’ve been in years. There’s no such thing as a “perfect” time to enter the market, so keep in mind that price fluctuations are par for the course and be prepared for crypto prices to fall even more. Don’t invest in crypto if you can’t stomach sharp market swings, which can sometimes be as much as 15% in a 24-hour period.
Additionally, you should invest only what you’re OK with losing and after you’ve prioritized other aspects of your finances, such as building an emergency fund, paying off high-interest debt, and investing in a traditional retirement account like a 401(k).
Financial advisors recommend investing no more than 5% of your portfolio in crypto, and sticking to the two most well-established cryptocurrencies: bitcoin and ethereum. According to the NextAdvisor Investability Score, bitcoin and ethereum are considered to be better investments thanks to their longer track records and long-term value growth, among other key factors. Here’s how our score shakes out for 10 cryptocurrencies that are consistently among the top by market cap, excluding stablecoins, for reference:
Thanks for signing up!
We’ll see you in your inbox soon.
Enter your email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
Home Equity
9 min read
Investing
5 min read
Cryptocurrency
5 min read
Credit Cards
4 min read
At NextAdvisor we’re firm believers in transparency and editorial independence. Editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our partners. We do not cover every offer on the market. Editorial content from NextAdvisor is separate from TIME editorial content and is created by a different team of writers and editors.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Thanks for signing up!
We’ll see you in your inbox soon.
I would like to subscribe to the NextAdvisor newsletter. See privacy policy
Follow us
© 2022 NextAdvisor, LLC A Red Ventures Company All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights) and California Do Not Sell My Personal Information. NextAdvisor may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
After a Short Rally, Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Plummet. Here’s What Comes Next, According to These Experts – NextAdvisor
Share