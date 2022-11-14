Redmi A1 and A1+ in Nepal: There's nothing new in these budget phones from the popular brand – Online Khabar (English)

Home » Technology » Gadget » Redmi A1 and A1+ in Nepal: There’s nothing new in these budget phones from the popular brand

Redmi A1 and A1+ have been officially launched in Nepal. After some inactive period, this is the latest release from Xiaomi in its Redmi sub-series. Xiaomi has recently launched its first-ever tablet in the Redmi series in Nepal, Realme Pad.

Redmi A1 and A1+ are the budget offerings from the company and one can only expect some basic setup from the phone. These phones only differ in one feature and the rest of them are identical. The phones offer a basic low-light display and some moderate camera setup. The battery backup on the phones is also nothing new that has not been seen before.

So, let’s get into the details and know what the new smartphones have to offer.

Redmi A1 and A1+ share similar styling. Both phones come with a glass front, plastic back and a plastic frame build. The phones only have plain design and nothing fancy to get attention and the only thing differentiating the phones is the fingerprint sensor on the back of Redmi A1+, which is missing on Redmi A1. The phones have textured back panel, which resists fingerprint smudges.

Both Redmi A1 and A1+ weigh around 192 grams and measures 9.1mm in thickness. The users have the options to choose from light blue, light green and black colours.

On the front of Redmi A1 and A1+ is a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display offering a resolution of 720*1,600 pixels with 269 PPI density. Similarly, the display can also achieve a typical brightness of up to 400 nits.

Redmi A1 and A1+ offer the same camera setup. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter with an aperture of f/2.2 while on the back there is an 8MP primary camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and a secondary 0.08MP QVGA sensor. The cameras can record videos in 1080p resolution at 30fps.

Redmi A1 and A1+ run on MIUI 12 based on Android 12 (Go edition). The phones are powered by MediaTek Helio A22 (12nm) chipset while the graphical duties are handled by PowerVR GE8320.

Both phones have 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. However, Redmi A1+ is also available with 3GB of RAM. Both phones provide users with the option of expanding storage. The users can expand the storage by up to 1TB with a microSD card. Redmi A1 and A1+ also have a memory expansion feature through which the user can extend the RAM memory by up to 2GB.

Redmi A1 and A1+ have a 5,000mAh battery backup. With a minimalistic setup, this power should last enough for days under normal use. The non-removable battery on the phones gets charged through a 10W charger. Xiaomi has marketed the battery provided on these phones should be enough to last for

Redmi A1 and A1+ support dual sims with up to 4G network connectivity. With wifi support, the phones also have FM radio. Bluetooth 5.0 on phones can be used for wireless pairing with other devices. Similarly, the micro USB 2.0 cable can be used for charging as well as for wired connectivity. The phones offer speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The price of Redmi A1 is Rs 11,999 for the 2/32GB variant while the price of Redmi A1+ is Rs 12,499 for 2/32GB and Rs 13,999 for the 3/32GB variant.

