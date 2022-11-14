Gurman: Apple Planning No New Mac Releases For Remainder of 2022 – MacRumors

Apple is not planning to announce any new Macs in the remainder of this year, with all planned releases expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the Mac Pro, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said today.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs, including MacBook Pros which were rumored to launch this month. “I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023,” Gurman said today.

During the company’s latest earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple’s “product lineup is set” ahead of the holidays, possibly suggesting there will be no new product launches this year as Apple gears up for the holiday season. Apple’s CFO, Luca Maestri, provided a more decisive confirmation saying, “we have a very challenging compare against last year, which had the benefit of the launch and associated channel fill of our newly redesigned MacBook Pro with M1,” Gurman noted today in Power On.

As previously reported, Apple continues to test an Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ with a configuration that includes 24 CPU cores (including 16 performance and eight efficiency cores), 76 graphics cores, and 192GB of memory. The ‌Mac Pro‌ is expected to be powered by the “M2 Ultra” and “‌M2‌ Extreme” chips with at least twice or four times the performance as the ‌M2‌ Max chip, expected to be announced alongside the updated MacBook Pros next year.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on October 24 released iOS 16.1, delivering iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Matter smart home support, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Expect great deals on a variety of Apple products and third-party accessories as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source