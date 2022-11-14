LIVE Best Buy Black Friday Deals – $200 off MacBook Pro M2, OLED TVs from $569 – electriccitymagazine.ca

Complete Canadian News World

The Asus Chromebook 2-in-1 is a very compact Chromebook suitable for everyday use. It can function as a traditional laptop and tablet with a huge 14-inch screen that can be flipped. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this $200 laptop, making it one of the best early Black Friday deals on Best Buy.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 may not be able to run very intense games at high settings but it is fast and agile for everyday use. Chromebooks are perfect for surfing the web, and this bundle has an Intel Core i3 processor, 64GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, which is good enough to have multiple tabs open at once.



The Ring doorbell video 2020 The model is the best video doorbell you can get for under $100 and this deal makes it even cheaper. This is the lowest price ever on a Ring Video Doorbell.

This is the built in rechargeable battery model and it has 1080p HD video with improved motion detection and night vision. The doorbell is also very easy to install and you can even install it using the existing doorbell wires.

The accompanying Ring app provides real-time notifications but you will have to pay $3 per month for the Ring Protect plan if you want to save any video recordings as well as use one of the doorbell’s best features – bundle detection.



If you are looking for a good pair of headphones and don’t want to splurge, the JBL Live 660NC is a good choice. At $99, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for one of the most popular over-ear designs. It’s also one of the best inexpensive noise-cancelling cans we’ve seen, and it has bass-forward, efficient ANC, superior comfort, and a battery life of up to 50 hours. We loved that they had motion detection to pause playback when the headphones were removed, and resume playback when they were put back on the head. We also found that they fit comfortably around the ears.

We’ve seen the price of these headphones drop to this low before, but it’s still one of the best early Black Friday deals on Best Buy right now.



I’m shopping for a new OLED TV this holiday season, so I’ve been keeping a close eye on OLED TV Deals. However, I think Best Buy is driving the OLED deals. They’re the only retailer offering a 2022 LG A2 48-inch OLED TV for $569. But that’s not the only deal they have. They also have a 48-inch Sony A9S OLED on sale for $799. This 2020 model puts amazing picture quality in a perfect size for smaller rooms, but it still offers plenty of smarts, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in.



There are a lot of laptops under $100 right now. While most of them tend to be Chromebooks, we spotted one for Windows fans. Best Buy currently has the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i on sale for just $99 ($150 off). It features a 14-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768, a Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. You won’t break any speed records with this one, but it’s a great budget machine for kids or as a secondary machine.



There are a lot of cheap coffee makers for sale now. But if you want a dependable one, we admire Courage que latte. Although we haven’t tested this model ourselves, the K Latte is the Keurig K-Cafe’s companion device, our pick for Best Keurig coffee maker. K Latte is a single-serve coffee and latte maker that allows you to brew 6, 8 or 10 ounces of coffee, tea or cocoa. It also allows you to make a latte in 3 easy steps. It’s a solid, noiseless machine now on sale at the lowest price ever.



Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals of the year, you can now get the LG A2 48-inch OLED TV for just $569 at Best Buy. That’s $730 off the original price and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for an OLED TV.

Although it’s not the biggest of the bunch, the LG A2 OLED gives you over a billion colors and perfect blacks at a very solid price along with an AI 4K upgrade. You also get support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, as well as LG’s silky-smooth webOS platform for easily finding things to watch.

Granted, you don’t only get HDMI 2.1 support and a 60Hz refresh rate, but overall that’s a killer deal early on Black Friday.



The MacBook Pro M2 Here, Apple’s premium laptop saw its first sale now that it’s Black Friday. This is an incredibly powerful laptop, with great battery life and a beautiful screen to boot. If you regularly edit photos and deliver 4K video, the MacBook Pro M2 can’t be beat.

However, there are some downsides. The 720p webcam looks outdated, and there are only two Thunderbolt/USB4 ports on the device. There’s a headphone jack included, at least.



Are you looking for an affordable TV? That’s as cheap as 4K TVs, so this is the perfect Black Friday deal.

Although it’s cheap, the Insignia F30 series isn’t slack: It comes with DTS Studio Sound and support for Alexa voice controls. The quality of visuals and sound is also great for the price.

If you shop at Best Buy, you’ll get some free gifts with your TV, too: a 30-day FuboTV membership, 3 months of Apple TV+, and 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited. The beta version of FuboTV and Amazon Music Unlimited is for new subscribers only, while the beta version of Apple TV+ is for new and returning subscribers.



We’ve seen plenty of Surface Pro 8 deals in the past, but we’ve never seen one this good. Right now, Best Buy has a Surface Pro 8 with Signature Keyboard for $899. The keyboard usually costs $179 on its own, so you get a massive $450 discount. We called the Surface Pro 8 one of the Best 2-in-1 LaptopsAnd ideal for everyday use. in our area Microsoft Surface Pro 8 reviewWe loved the device’s beautiful, sharp screen. We also like how the speakers are cleverly hidden behind the top edge and bonus points for delivering powerful sound.



We will start our live blog with a post best streaming device. The excellent Roku Streaming Stick 4K has reached its lowest price ever, and it’s the perfect time to pick one up if you haven’t already.

If you’re not shopping for a new TV on Black Friday, but want to upgrade your existing TV, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is exactly what you’re looking for. You’ll be able to stream live TV, as well as content from top streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. And it will all be in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

Best of all, if you’re visiting family for the holidays, just throw your Roku Streaming Stick 4K in your bag and you won’t miss any of your favorite shows while you’re away from home.

