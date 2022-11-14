YouTuber Combined iPhone X and Motorola Razr to Design a Foldable iPhone V – Techthirsty

Is Apple Creating a World that Resembles Metaverse for Mixed-Reality Headsets?

Black Friday Games to Buy on Sale

Google to Roll Out Third-Party Payment Options for Bumble and Spotify

WhatsApp Set to Roll out Self-Chat and More New Features

A VR Headset that Can Actually Kill You If You Die In a Game| Oculus Founder Claims

9 Top Technology Trends in the Next 5 Years

How to Access Jio 5G Service on Your Smartphone if You are Eligible?

6 ways to fix Facebook messages that are sent but not delivered

Eight Bad-for-the-Earth TikTok Trends that Need to Stop

Easy Steps to Change a Microsoft Account on Windows 10

8 Best Tech Gadgets to Make Life Easier

Here Are the Best Car Gadgets for 2022

These Gadgets Can Help You Fight Anxiety

5 Best Health Gadgets In 2022

Five Best Gadgets for Gaming Based on How Well They Are Sold

Although one of the most desirable brands of smartphones, Apple iPhones face backlash now and then either from consumers or its competitors. Recently Samsung mocked the brand in an advertisement for not launching foldable phones yet while Samsung has been introducing such devices every year.

Since Apple did not announce anything in that regard, it may or may not come up with a foldable device. Thus, a growing impatient iPhone user commissioned himself for a certain DIY project.

Also read: India Began to Assemble iPhone 14 as Apple Started to Move its Production from China

A Chinese YouTube creator with his channel named 科技美学 which roughly translates to Tech Aesthetics in English created a foldable iPhone. He stripped down an iPhone X and put the hardware inside of a Motorola Razr body.

Watch this YouTube video:

The video showcased the intricate process of how he was making it and the end product as well. He sacrificed quite a few dummy iPhones in the process as well to get everything right.

The iPhone is crafted meticulously to make it look like other foldable phones available in the market. However, it does not look all great may be because the creator’s iPhone X was already damaged due to a fall previously as he told. He wanted to give it a new lease on life.

The video shows a glimpse of the iPhone in action too. The creator named it iPhone V. It still has a flexible OLED display with a massive notch cutout. However, the device is fulling functional and works just fine.

He also made it multitasking at the same time with the multiwindow feature. One can click photos while checking out the gallery. There are other interesting features as well.

Also read: Know How to Upgrade to your iPhone 14 without losing data

All now we can do is wait for Apple to come up with its own sophistically designed foldable iPhone will a secondary display on the outside. It could give tough competition to the current favorite Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

TechThirsty is a platform for admirers & addicts of technology and everything that comes with it. Devices, smartphones, OTT, elearning & more!

Contact us: info@techthirsty.com

© Techthirsty Theme by PenPundit

source