What's new on Disney Plus this month: 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,' 'Andor' and more – CBS News

By Danica Creahan
Updated on: August 1, 2022 / 11:56 AM / Essentials
The upcoming sequel to “Hocus Pocus” isn’t the only thing Disney+ subscribers have to look forward to. From new episodes of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” to the premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” there’s something for everyone on Disney+ in August 2022.
The top products in this article:
A Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can also bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $14 per month.
And if you’re looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options. Here’s what’s new on Disney+ this month:
Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is sending the Wildcats to Camp Shallow Lake to enjoy the great outdoors, the taste of freedom and the musical “Frozen.”
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3 stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester and more. Guest stars include Corbin Bleu, JoJo Siwa, Jason Earles and Olivia Rodrigo.
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” now streaming
Jennifer Walters is a super attorney, and a 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo star in this new Marvel comedy series, premiering August 17 on Disney+.
“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” streaming August 17
Set five years before the events of “Rogue One,” the newest “Star Wars” series stars Diego Luna reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor. The details of “Andor” are being kept under wraps for now, but this mysterious new series premieres August 31 on Disney+.
“Andor,” streaming August 31
This “Predator” prequel takes place 300 years in the past, in the Comanche Nation. “Prey” follows Naru, a fierce young warrior who hunts to live. When she encounters a predator who lives to hunt, Naru will do whatever it takes to protect her people. Amber Midthunder stars alongside a cast that includes many Native American and First Nation actors. “Prey” will be the first ever feature-length film to stream with Comanche subtitles.
The latest addition to the “Predator” franchise premieres August 5 on Hulu, which is included in the Disney+ bundle. Check out our guide to learn more about what’s coming to Hulu this month.
“Prey,” streaming August 5
August 3
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 5 episodes)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Lightyear
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 2)
August 5
The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)
Old Dogs
LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
August 10
Bluey (Season 3, 25 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (Season 1)
I Am Groot
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 3)
August 12
Disney Summer Magic Quest
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride Part II
August 17
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 4)
August 19
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)
Tangled (Sing-Along Version)
August 24
Blackish (Season 8)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 2)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 2)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 – (Episode 5)
August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!
August 31
Andor (Episodes 1-2)
Europe From Above (Season 2)
America’s National Parks (Season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (Season 3)
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Episode 3)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 (Episode 6)
First published on February 28, 2022 / 3:36 PM
