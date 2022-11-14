The new Star Wars and Studio Ghibli collaboration is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar – SoyaCincau.com

Remember that very mysterious teaser Studio Ghibli posted a few days ago regarding a LucasFilm collaboration? Well, we now know what it is, and you can now watch it if you have a Disney+ Hotstar account.

Discover Zen is a short and sweet 3 minute animation by Studio Ghibli in collaboration with LucasFilm, the studio behind the Star Wars franchise. The short is a hand drawn feature that includes Grogu from The Mandalorian series (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) and the dust bunnies features in Studio Ghibli features like My Neighbour Totoro.

It’s a very, very short animation and leaves you wanting more, but the animation is quintessentially Ghibli and if you’re a fan of Grogu you’d get a kick out of it. But this seems more like a teaser for something bigger—or at least I hope it is.

Previously, Studio Ghibli’s LucasFilm teaser they posted on social media left many guessing and hoping that it would be a full-length animation, and I think that would be pretty sick. Some also guessed that it could be a Star Wars Visions feature, an animated anthology series that is produced by other Japanese animation studios.

Seeing that the second season of Visions is coming to Disney Plus in spring 2023, it would be incredibly exciting to have a longer Ghibli feature that involves a more fleshed-out storyline. However, we can only speculate at this point.

Have you watched the animated short yet? Let us know what you think in the comments—do you think that it’s a sign that more of a collaboration is coming?

