Beta 1 of iOS 16.1, Beta 2 of iPadOS 16.1 Available for Testing – OSXDaily



Apple has released the first beta version of iOS 16.1 for iPhone beta testers, along with the second beta version of iPadOS 16.1 for those in the beta testing program.

The new betas are available just days after the public launch of the iOS 16 update for iPhone.



iOS 16.1 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 2 are available now for developers, and are soon followed by the same build for public beta users.

Those who are actively enrolled in the beta testing programs for iOS or iPadOS can find the beta update available now via Settings app > General > Software Update.

Some features were withheld from the release of iOS 16 for iPhone, and it’s possible that iOS 16.1 beta is working on including those features, like iCloud Shared Photo Library, and Live Activities which allow for keeping track of live events from widgets on the iPhone lock screen.

Apple usually goes through several beta versions before issuing a final release, so iOS 16.1 is likely a ways out, and it’s a reasonable bet that it will be released to users at the same time as iPadOS 16.1 for iPad.

